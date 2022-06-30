Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo future; Frenkie de Jong a brilliant signing for the Red Devils, says journalist; and more - June 30, 2022

Manchester United are eager to turn over a new leaf under Erik ten Hag’s tutelage next season. The Dutchman will look to use the summer to assemble a squad of his choice at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. Elsewhere, journalist John Wenham believes Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 30, 2022:

Bruno Fernandes opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo future

Cristiano Ronaldo is linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Bruno Fernandes is optimistic that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United next season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is staring at an uncertain future ahead of the new campaign. The Red Devils failed to secure UEFA Champions League football after finishing sixth last season. That could force the 37-year-old to move in search of greener pastures, as he has not missed the competition in two decades.

However, speaking to Record, Fernandes said United would hate to lose a player like Ronaldo.

“Now we’re both on vacation, and nobody bothers their friends on vacation. What I hope is that Cristiano will be there (at United’s training ground) with me on Monday. He’s one of those who will come back later because of the national team’s games, and I’m not waiting for anything more than that,” said Fernandes.

He added:

"As far as I know there is nothing more than that, but everyone knows their future. I don’t believe the club is willing to lose a value like Cristiano."

Fernandes added that it might be too soon to expect Ronaldo to return to Sporting.

"I don’t know, but for the Sporting fans, it would be a great moment, almost everyone would like that to happen, but it depends on what Cristiano expects for his future. He has the ambition to continue playing for many years to come, and we’ll see what he decides. I think it’s a dream for most Sporting fans to see Cristiano wearing a Sporting shirt playing in Alvalade,” said Fernandes.

Frenkie de Jong would be brilliant signing for Manchester United, says John Wenham

Frenkie de Jong looks likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

John Wenham believes Frenkie de Jong will be a hit at Old Trafford. The Dutch midfielder is edging closer to joining Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are currently locked in negotiations with Barcelona for the player, with a move looking increasingly likely.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wenham heaped praise on De Jong.

“It’s a lot of money, but he is a good player, I actually think he has done well at Barcelona. He obviously did very well at Ajax as well as with the national team. I actually think this is a good signing. Yes, for a lot of money. But the club have saved a lot of wages in the players they let go for nothing. I do think that is a good signing, I really do. He adds proven quality, and he was worked with Ten Hag before,” said Wenham.

He continued:

“He now has that central midfield partnership that he had at Ajax with Donny van de Beek already at the club. That worked so well, and I think Donny will also get a complete restart at Man United this summer. He (Ten Hag) has that very talented midfield back together, and I honestly think De Jong coming in is a brilliant signing.”

Louis Saha criticises Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber opted not to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Louis Saha has blasted Jurrien Timber for doing a U-turn on Manchester United. The Ajax defender had agreed to arrive at Old Trafford earlier this summer. However, he changed his decision amid pressure from Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal.

Speaking recently, Saha said Timber’s decision indicates that the player is low on confidence.

“He’s (Van Gaal) not working for Manchester United, so he’s allowed to give advice to his international players. If the player is strong enough to come, he’ll come. If he listens to his national team manager, he’ll do it, and it would be better to stay where he is because he might not be a very confident player,” said Saha.

He added:

“It’s the player’s decision, not the national team manager's. If he wants to come to Man United, he will be more than welcome.”

