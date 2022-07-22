Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's future; Red Devils warned against relying on Anthony Martial, and more - July 21, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium on Saturday. New manager Erik ten Hag has his team firing on all cylinders this season and will look to continue the good run against the Villans.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. Elsewhere, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has warned the Red Devils that they cannot rely on Anthony Martial to be their main striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 21, 2022:

Bruno Fernandes opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Bruno Fernandes has no idea whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. Ronaldo has been missing from the pre-season tour citing family reasons and has also asked to leave Old Trafford.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Bruno Fernandes says it is up to Manchester United to sort Cristiano Ronaldo's future — and he does not know what his team-mate is thinking.
#MUFC

Speaking recently (as quoted by 90min), Fernandes said he didn’t talk to Ronaldo about his future.

“Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager. I don’t know what’s going on in his, but we have to respect his space. From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it,” said Fernandes.

He added:

"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals to us, but obviously it’s not on me; it’s the club that has to make the choices, and Cristiano makes his own choice. As I said, I don’t know what’s going on in his head; if he wants to leave, it’s all about news. I didn’t ask them that."

Fernandes concluded:

"The only thing I asked Cristiano, when he didn’t turn up, was if everything was OK with the family; he told me what was going on; that’s it, and nothing more."

Frank McAvennie warns Manchester United against relying on Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has been on fire in pre-season.

Frank McAvennie has warned Manchester United against relying on Anthony Martial, 26, to lead the attack next season. The French striker has been in rejuvenated form in pre-season so far as he looks to impress Ten Hag, scoring in all three games.

Three goals in three games for Anthony Martial

Speaking to Football Insider, though, McAvennie said that Martial doesn’t have the temperament to play as the number nine.

“No, I’m not convinced (Martial can be the solution to the striker problems at Old Trafford). Him and (Marcus) Rashford can switch off the same as they did last season. Somebody says the wrong thing to them, and they can switch off. I don’t like players like that,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“Rashford could make it as a centre-forward if he gets his head together but Martial, no. I think his temperament is terrible. I just don’t like seeing players strolling about. The Man United supporters are not taking to him either; they’re not having it because he’s been there for a while. Maybe he went out on loan and realised what he was losing at Man United.”

Red Devils enter race for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Benjamin Pavard, according to L’Equipe via Caught Offside. The French defender’s future at Bayern Munich is up in the air following Matthijs de Ligt’s arrival. The 26-year-old’s versatility could be an enticing factor for Ten Hag, who is assessing his options in the squad ahead of the new season.

Pavard is adept in playing at right-back and centre-back and has also operated in the left-back role on occasion. The Red Devils could look at him as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could leave Old Trafford this summer. However, United face competition from Chelsea for the Frenchman’s signature.

