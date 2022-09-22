Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes refuses to blame Cristiano Ronaldo for poor form; Erik ten Hag planning January move for Leicester City midfielder, and more - September 21, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings after six games. The Red Devils have won their last four games after losing their first two.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has refused to pin his poor form on Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the team. Elsewhere, new manager Erik ten Hag is planning to move for a Leicester City midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 21, 2022:

Bruno Fernandes refuses to blame Cristiano Ronaldo for poor form

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer.

Bruno Fernandes reckons Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed for his poor run of form.

Fernandes’ recent struggles have coincided with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival at Manchester United. There’s a general notion that the 37-year-old’s presence in the team has had a detrimental effect on Fernandes’ natural game last season.

However, speaking to the Athletic, as relayed by The Metro, the Red Devils’ No. 8 said that he simply had a poor season by his standards.

“Most of my assists last season were for him, so I don’t think (it is fair to blame Ronaldo). I just had a poor season in terms of my own numbers. I don’t think it is about Cristiano. Before he came, I was taking the penalties, but I had two chances to take them last season, and I missed both. So I cannot blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes added that he has failed to deliver in Ronaldo’s absence as well.

“When I scored two goals against North Macedonia (in March’s World Cup playoff), one was from his assist, and the other was from his run, which created the space behind him for me to score. I played the last four Premier League games without Cristiano starting, and I scored only one goal. So it is not because of Cristiano. Sometimes it goes in a bad way and sometimes a better way,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes has registered one goal from eight games across competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag planning January move for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is wanted at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is planning to move for Youri Tielemans in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City but is unlikely to sign an extension. As such, he could be available on a cut-price deal at the turn of the year, prompting interest from the Red Devils.

Tielemans has been a consistent performer for the Foxes since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2019. He has 25 goals from 166 appearances across competitions for the club.

Ralf Rangnick wanted Manchester United to sign Julian Alvarez in January this year

Julian Alvarez moved to Manchester City this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wanted the club to sign Julian Alvarez in January.

The Red Devils opted not to pursue the player, and the Argentine eventually joined Manchester City.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said that Rangnick was furious with Manchester United for refusing to sign a player at the start of the year.

“The 2023 January transfer window will be an important one for the club’s project, but for it to be a success, they need to learn from the mistakes of last year,” said Romano.

He added:

“The mistake was clear: Ralf Rangnick, who was at that time interim manager and preparing to become a consultant to work with the board and with Erik ten Hag, was furious with Man United because they didn’t want to sign any players last January. They had some opportunities, but they didn’t want to sign a striker, specifically.”

Romano went on to add that Alarez was on Rangnick’s wishlist for a while.

“Julian Alvarez was of one of those players – he was offered to United and other clubs; he had a release clause and was a player Rangnick had on his list at Lokomotiv Moscow. In the end, Man United decided not to proceed, and now Man City have this really good striker for the present and the future,” said Romano.

Alvarez has three goals from eight games across competitions this season for the Cityzens.

