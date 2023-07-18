Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes rejects massive Saudi Arabia offer; club submit Sofyan Amrabat bid, and more - July 18, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and also won the EFL Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag is now focussed on squad rebuilding as he aiming to build on the improvements from last season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has turned down a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have submitted an offer for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 18, 2023:

Bruno Fernandes rejects massive Saudi Arabia offer

Bruno Fernandes has turned down a massive offer to move to the Middle East this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese midfielder has been an indispensable part of Manchester United's starting XI since arriving at Old Trafford. He remains one of Ten Hag's most important players and was decisive in the club's rise last season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 28-year-old has his heart set on staying and winning with the Red Devils.

"I can reveal that Bruno Fernandes had very huge proposals from Saudi Arabia. One of the two bids was for super lucrative two year deal. His salary was going to be x3/x4 the current one.

"But he only wanted to stay at Man United. He wants to win at Man United. It was impossible for him to accept (the other offers),” wrote Romano.

Fernandes is likely to become the new Manchester United captain ahead of the next season.

Manchester United submit Sofyan Amrabat bid

Manchester United have submitted an offer for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, despite signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. Ten Hag wants a combative midfielder in the centre of the park and has his eyes on Amrabat. They briefly worked together at FC Utrecht, and the Dutchman is now planning a reunion.

The Moroccan became a household name at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is likely to be on the move this year. Manchester United have taken the first step to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, their offer is reportedly less than Fiorentina's €30 million asking price. Liverpool are also monitoring the player but haven't made any concrete approaches yet.

Harry Maguire backed to excel at West Ham United

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Harry Maguire would be a fabulous addition at West Ham United.

The English defender is surplus to requirements at Manchester United and is likely to be offloaded this summer. The Hammers are planning to upgrade their backline and reportedly have an interest in the 30-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that Maguire would be a great fit for clubs pushing for European spots.

"Having just turned 30 this year, I think Maguire would be a perfect addition for a progressive club. Clubs that are pushing for the European spots could do with many of the defender’s qualities as he has shown to be a very good club man, someone who can galvanise players and bring people together,” wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“West Ham have been mooted, and, I think, it would be a great deal for the Hammers. The Man United star will be motivated for the new season, as the EUROS are at the end of it, so maybe you could throw clubs such as Tottenham and Aston Villa in the mix as well."

Collymore pointed out that there are very few defenders available right now who have Maguire's leadership qualities as he backed him to join a Premier League club.

"There are not many great defenders out there at the moment who are also impressive leaders, so for me, any club pushing for Europe would be a good fit for the England star.

"His next club will certainly be a step down from Man United, but I don’t think that will affect his future with England as long as he is playing in the Premier League," wrote Collymore.

Maguire recently announced that he will no longer wear the armband for the Red Devils.