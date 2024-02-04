Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Fernandes rejects Saudi offer; Red Devils receive Matthijs de Ligt boost, and more - February 4, 2024

Manchester United welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag will be determined to keep up the momentum by picking up his third win in as many games.

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a massive offer from the Middle East. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 4, 2024:

Bruno Fernandes rejects huge Saudi offer

Bruno Fernandes is wanted in the Middle East.

Bruno Fernandes turned down a huge offer to move to the Middle East in recent days, according to Record Portugal.

The Manchester United captain has been an indispensable part of the first team since arriving from Sporting in 2020. He remains important to Erik ten Hag's plans and is tied to the Red Devils till 2026. However, with the club under transition, speculation remains ripe regarding the future of the 29-year-old.

Al Hilal are keeping a close watch on his situation and are long-term admirers of Fernandes. The Saudi Arabian club even reached out to the Portuguese with a colossal offer to move to the Middle East, but the player has turned that down.

Fernandes remains fully committed to getting Manchester United back to where they belong and isn't considering leaving Europe just yet. The 29-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and setting up six.

Manchester United receive Matthijs de Ligt boost

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Matthijs de Ligt this year.

According to Fichajes, the Dutch defender is ready to move to Old Trafford. De Ligt's future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air, as he has struggled for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel.

The 24-year-old has suffered with injuries this season, registering just 16 appearances so far, starting 11.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services, but De Ligt has no desire to move to France. Instead, the Dutchman wants to join either the Red Devils or Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are facing financial difficulties and may not be able to script a big-money move for De Ligt. Manchester United, meanwhile, are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, who could be reunited with Ten Hag this summer.

Red Devils legend slams Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been a disappointment this season.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has slammed Marcus Rashford for his recent off-field antics.

The 26-year-old made the news for the wrong reasons last week after missing training following a wild night out. The English forward was subsequently not included in the squad for the FA Cup game with Newport County last weekend.

Rashford was very impressive last season for the Red Devils, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 outings across competitions. The Englishman has been a shadow of his former self this campaign, scoring just five goals and setting up six in 27 games.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Mail, Cole said that the 26-year-old must examine himself and get his act together.

"I’m surprised Marcus has found himself in this position again. We never minded a night out when I was playing and everyone is entitled to a night out but ultimately when you do have a night out you need to turn up for training. You can’t go on a couple of nights out and then call in sick – that’s disrespectful," said Cole.

He continued:

"He has found himself in hot water and Erik ten Hag has dealt with it internally and the situation is now over but he needs to have a look at himself. If I was Marcus, which I’m not, but if it was me personally, I would be bitterly disappointed if I found myself in this situation after such a good season last season."

Rashford scored the opening goal in Manchester United's 4-3 league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

