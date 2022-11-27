Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bruno Guimaraes doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo at Newcastle United; Red Devils receive blow in pursuit of Lazio midfielder, and more - November 26, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag’s team have won eight times in the league and lost on four occasions this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has hinted that he doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo at St. James’ Park. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a blow in their pursuit of a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 26, 2022:

Bruno Guimaraes doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo at Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford this week.

Bruno Guimaraes has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the plans at Newcastle United. The Portuguese forward made headlines recently after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old criticised Manchester United and manager Ten Hag and ended up parting ways with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo remains on the hunt for his next club as he aims to deliver with his nation at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Magpies are among the clubs linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The 37-year-old will be available on a Bosman move and could be an interesting option for Newcastle.

However, speaking recently, Guimaraes said that the Magpies are not looking for superstar signings.

“Trippier and I were the first to believe in the project, so fans have a special affection. I think Newcastle need players with that mentality; it’s not about signing everyone just because they have money. It’s not bringing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe. It’s not like this,” said Guimaraes.

Ronaldo has scored three goals in 16 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. He scored in Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana in midweek.

Manchester United receive blow in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pursuit

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (left) could be off to Turin next year.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Tuttosport via Caught Offside, the Serbian midfielder has agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of a possible move. The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, but a move has failed to materialise.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sergej Milinković-Savić has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary! 🤝



Juve must now reach an agreement over a fee with Lazio.



(Source: @Tuttosport) Sergej Milinković-Savić has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary! 🤝Juve must now reach an agreement over a fee with Lazio.(Source: @Tuttosport) 🚨 Sergej Milinković-Savić has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary! 🤝 Juve must now reach an agreement over a fee with Lazio. (Source: @Tuttosport) https://t.co/ag20eSvqtl

Milinkovic-Savic has been a consistent performer for Lazio in recent seasons. He has amassed five goals and seven assists in 20 appearances this campaign. The Serbian has admirers at Old Trafford but looks set to make a switch to Turin instead. The Bianconeri have struck a deal with the player, handing him a salary of his choice.

Juventus will now have to reach an agreement with Lazio, so Manchester United might have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Erik ten Hag identifies two attacking targets for 2023

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag wants Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao in 2023, according to ESPN via The Mirror.

The Dutch manager has overseen a squad rebuild since taking charge at Manchester United in the summer. Ten Hag is expected to bring in attacking reinforcements next year, and his plans have been accelerated following the departure of Ronaldo.

Ten Hag was keen on Cody Gakpo this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The Red Devils are scheduled to return for the PSV Eindhoven forward at the turn of the year. Gakpo’s versatility could make him an ideal fit at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has been on fire for PSV this season, recording 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ | Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s top priority for this winter. PSV is asking for $60M to release the Dutch striker who is very popular with Erik Ten Hag [ | Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s top priority for this winter. PSV is asking for $60M to release the Dutch striker who is very popular with Erik Ten Hag [ @sebnonda 🚨| Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s top priority for this winter. PSV is asking for $60M to release the Dutch striker who is very popular with Erik Ten Hag [@sebnonda] https://t.co/QBWUtPj7MQ

Ten Hag also wants to bring in Leao from AC Milan to shore up his attack. The Portuguese has become a household name this summer thanks to his exploits with the Rossoneri. Leao has appeared 20 times this season for the Serie A giants, registering seven goals and nine assists.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign both players in January. Instead, the Red Devils might sign one in the winter and return for the other at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes