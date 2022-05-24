Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo accused of causing disharmony; Red Devils could let Scott McTominay leave, and more - 23 May 2022

Manchester United are hoping to get back their glory days under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils finished sixth this season in Ralf Rangnick’s underwhelming interim reign.

Meanwhile, John Barnes has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of causing disharmony in the squad. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit could let Scott McTominay leave this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 23 May 2022:

John Barnes accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of causing disharmony at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of causing disharmony at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled this season despite the presence of the Portuguese, who has top-scored with 24 goals across competitions. Barnes said that Ronaldo has not been a true leader at Old Trafford:

“He (Ronaldo) causes disunity and disharmony. When the ball does not come to him, he throws his hands up in the air... that’s a great example, isn’t it? The harmony at Manchester United is a problem, and who causes that disharmony? He (Ronaldo) walks around as though … ‘it’s the rest of them, I’m doing my job’,” said Barnes.

He continued:

“That’s not what a leader does - that’s what someone who does it for himself does. The fans love him, and when things don’t go his way, he’s like … ‘it’s not my fault.’ That is not what a team is all about. So we know Ronaldo has done well for himself, but would you rather have no-one scoring 20 goals a season and United finishing higher up?"





"Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you...", ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will have a role in his plans for new Manchester United "Of course!"."Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you...", ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will have a role in his plans for new Manchester United "Of course!". 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC"Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you...", ten Hag added. https://t.co/ZReMTmHhrd

Barnes added that United would have finished higher in the league table without Ronaldo.

“I think they would be higher up if they had a better TEAM. If the harmony is better, Ronaldo won’t score the goals, but the team would be a better team and would be winning matches. He (Ronaldo) detracts from other players. (Marcus) Rashford would have had a better season; (Bruno) Fernandes would have had a better season, (Jadon) Sancho would have had a better season. Whoever signed Ronaldo, it is their fault,” said Barnes.

Manchester United could let Scott McTominay leave this summer, says Frank McAvennie

Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United could let Scott McTominay leave this summer. The Red Devils are expected to make crucial changes to their squad as they prepare to kickstart a new era under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that McTominay isn’t good enough for the Old Trafford outfit.

“I like McTominay, I do. But is he good enough for where Man United want to be? I don’t think so. Man United want to be right at the top of European football, and I don’t think Scott is at that level. It sounds like Ten Hag is going to be ruthless based on the Wan-Bissaka stuff, that is exactly what they need,” said McAvennie.

He continued:

“That just says to me that anyone who isn’t good enough is not going to be there next season. We will have to see what happens in pre-season, but I think Scott could be one of the casualties; I think he will be told he can leave. I think he will hold his hands up, and say he hasn’t been good enough."

McTominay made 37 appearances across competitions for United in the 2021-22 season.

Gary Neville warns Erik ten Hag of 'step up' to Red Devils

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned Erik ten Hag that it's a huge 'step up' from Ajax to the Red Devils. The Dutch manager has taken charge at Old Trafford and is expected to drag the team back to their heydays.

Speaking on his podcast (as per MEN), Neville said that Ten Hag will be under constant scrutiny from the media.

“It's a huge step up. Obviously Ajax are a great football club, great history, great fanbase that expect, so he’s had that expectation placed upon him. You’ve also got a great chance of winning the league because you’ve got Ajax who spend a lot more than the clubs over there."

Neville added:

"Manchester United have spent more than other clubs and haven’t delivered; he needs time, needs a period of time to settle into the club, get used to the club; it’s a huge football club and the media over here, the expectation, Manchester United is the story."

He continued:

“They either want Manchester United to win or watch them lose, it’s a fact of life. There’s a story even in a season like this because they want to watch the disaster happen. The season’s done with now; that needs putting to bed quickly; it’s been an awful season on and off the pitch."

