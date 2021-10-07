Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo adding to problems at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford gives statement of intent as he nears return, and more - 6th October 2021

Manchester United invested heavily in the transfer market this summer. The Red Devils brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Tom Heaton before the end of August. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now working to integrate his new stars into his tactics and plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is adding to the problems at Manchester United, according to a former Liverpool star. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford laid down a marker in a behind-closed-doors game on Wednesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 6 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo adding to problems at Manchester United

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo is making Manchester United’s problems worse

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo is making Manchester United’s problems worse. The Portuguese superstar joined the Red Devils from Juventus this summer.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner took little time to adjust to life in the Premier League and lit up his old hunting ground with a brace on his debut. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reaped the benefits of having one of the best footballers in the world under his books.

However, Manchester United have failed to impress in recent games despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. Jamie Carragher believes the Portuguese is only compounding the Red Devils’ problems instead of solving them.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, the former Liverpool defender claimed Solskjaer’s team is still a collection of individuals. Carragher acknowledged that his old rivals have a brilliant squad, but pointed out their lack of team spirit is costing them.

“They [Manchester United] remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it. That’s why, despite a brilliant squad, they are not yet at the level of the other three. Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency,” said Carragher.

Marcus Rashford gives statement of intent as he nears return

Marcus Rashford has made his intentions clear by scoring a brace behind closed doors

Marcus Rashford made his intentions clear by scoring a brace on Wednesday, as per reports. The Englishman was part of a Manchester United team that took on Blackburn Rovers in a friendly held behind closed doors.

Rashford scored twice, indicating that he is nearing full fitness. The Englishman has been missing in action for the Red Devils after undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

Manchester United have missed Rashford’s presence on the pitch and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted to welcome him back. The rest of the world is also eagerly waiting for Rashford to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in a blistering Red Devils attack.

Manchester United reignite interest in Atletico Madrid star

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Jan Oblak

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Jan Oblak and could attempt a move for the Slovenian next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The keeper's current deal with Atletico Madrid expires in the summer of 2023, but talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

The La Liga giants might have to sell him next summer unless a breakthrough is reached and the Red Devils are monitoring the situation closely.

