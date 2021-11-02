Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo adds another record to his collection; Red Devils renew interest in Leicester City star, and more - 1st November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo helped ease the pressure on embattled Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday. The Portuguese scored a goal and set up another to inspire a fine day on the field for the Red Devils.

In the process, Ronaldo added another record to his already astonishing tally in United's 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, The Red Devils are interested in a Turkish defender who plays for Leicester City.

On that note, here is a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 1st November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo adds another record to his imperious collection

Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese scored the opening goal of the game and then set up Edinson Cavani to double the lead for Manchester United. In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the joint-oldest player to score and assist in a Premier League game.

Ronaldo had rejoined The Red Devils this summer. The Portuguese enjoyed a strong start to the season, only to hit a barren run in the Premier League. Things got worse when Manchester United were handed a 5-0 drubbing at home by Liverpool.

The Red Devils needed a response against Spurs last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start two of his most experienced players, Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, together. The plan worked to the T, with Ronaldo working in tandem with Cavani.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 39th minute. He then found his striker partner with a splendid through-ball as United doubled their lead in the 64th minute.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score and assist in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba. Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score and assist in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba. https://t.co/JWSnwAUyEB

In doing so, Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint-oldest player to achieve the feat in the Premier League, Didier Drogba being the other. Interestingly, both players achieved the record at the age of 36 years and 267 days, and against the same team - Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United renew interest in Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Caglar Soyuncu

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Caglar Soyuncu, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Turkish defender is approaching the final 18 months of his current contract with Leicester City. So The Red Devils are plotting to lap him up in a cut-price deal next summer. The Premier League giants invested in Raphael Varane this summer, but want another centre-back owing to their poor recent defensive displays.

However, Leicester City have already proven to be a tough nut to crack, securing a premium price for Harry Maguire in 2019. Considering the same, completing a deal for Soyuncu will not be easy for Manchester United.

Paul Pogba keen to return to Juventus

Paul Pogba is eager to rejoin Juventus next summer.

Paul Pogba is eager to rejoin Juventus next summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The French midfielder's current deal with Manchester United is set to expire next summer. The Red Devils would like to tie Pogba down to a new deal, but the player is yet to agree an extension.

The Bianconeri are interested in a reunion with Paul Pogba in Turin. The Frenchman, who spent four years with the Serie A side, also seem to have his heart set on a return to the club.

