Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to change his game; Red Devils tipped to sign Liverpool star, and more - 18 March 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table after 29 games, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand. The Premier League giants will return to league action at the start of next month, when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United legend Gary Neville has advised star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo to change his game. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has tipped the Red Devils to sign a Liverpool star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo advised to change his game by Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult time at Manchester United this season.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo must adapt his game if he wants to feature regularly next season. The Red Devils are working to identify their next manager, who will take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking recently, Neville pointed out that there could still be a place for the Portuguese in the team under a new manager.

“I'm unsure, it depends who the manager is and what the project is for the new manager. Does he want to build a young squad that's athletic and progressive? Ronaldo can play in that – but if he wants to play every single week, which would seem to be the case, then it may be that the manager wants a fresh start,” said Neville.

He continued:

“He might want young players that are basically pressing high from the front and can create high level of play in that way. If he wants to play in a different way and can accept that he will have a great goalscorer in the team who is basically someone who has basically been the greatest goalscorer of all time then yes there will be a position for him (Ronaldo)."

Gary Neville says he is unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at Manchester United next season



🗣 "I think it would have to be a Ronaldo that would accept that he wouldn't play every week"Gary Neville says he is unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at Manchester United next season 🗣 "I think it would have to be a Ronaldo that would accept that he wouldn't play every week"Gary Neville says he is unsure if Cristiano Ronaldo will still be at Manchester United next season 🔴https://t.co/h0hKzgkXFs

However, the Englishman added that Ronaldo might have to accept that he is not going to play regularly.

“But I think it would have to be a Ronaldo that would accept that he wouldn't play every single week, and there would be moments that he wouldn't play, and I think that's the big thing."

Neville continued:

“He doesn't seem to take that too well, which is a good thing; he's obviously driven and wants to play every single match. But I'm 50-50, and I'm not just 50-50 from a point of view of whether the club wants to keep him but whether Cristiano wants to stay in Manchester and play at the club sort of into his 38th and 39th year."

Ronaldo has scored 18 times across competitions for United this season, but he has scored only four times in 12 games this year. He's the club's top scorer this season but looks all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

He might not remain at the club if United fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Noel Whelan tips Manchester United to sign Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's future continues to hang in the balance.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Manchester United stand a chance to sign Mohamed Salah if he leaves Liverpool.

The Egyptian is currently negotiating an extension with the Reds, with his current contract expiring next summer. Salah wants weekly wages of £500,000, as per Football Insider.

"He is a mixture of Ronaldo and Messi. He can run with the ball and give the final ball."

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan named the Red Devils and Manchester City as the only clubs in the Premier League who could pay Salah's wages.

“From the player’s perspective, this could be his last big contract in football. He’s asking for big money, but if he goes on a free transfer, he will get that wage, 100%. There’s no doubt about that,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“You’re only looking at Man United and Man City in the Premier League, really. I don’t think anyone else would push the boat out. They’re the only clubs who could have the capacity to pay that kind of money. Let’s not forget, the departure of Paul Pogba will free up a huge amount of money this summer."

Salah has been on fire this season, recently bringing up his 150th goal for Liverpool. He has netted 28 times across competitions this season.

Paddy Kenny believes Thomas Tuchel could return lost glory to Red Devils

Thomas Tuchel is among the favourites to take charge at Manchester United.

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Thomas Tuchel could end Manchester United's long trophy drought. The Red Devils are searching for a new manager and have their eyes on the German.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since taking charge last year.

“He’s proved what a great manager he is. What he did at Chelsea last season was unbelievable. That team was not close to winning the Champions League before he arrived. Then they have gone on and won the Club World Cup. It’s just brilliant,” said Kenny.

He continued:

“It’s no surprise that Man United want him to come in. We don’t know what’s happening at Chelsea. The whole thing is changing every day, so we have no idea what might happen. If Tuchel becomes available, there are few better managers out there (better) than him. He’s the one who would back to bring trophies back."

Tuchel's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt after club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

