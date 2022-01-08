Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to 'keep his mouth shut'; club preparing blockbuster offer for Chelsea star, and more - 7 January 2022

Manchester United will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday. The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Meanwhile, United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been asked to 'keep his mouth shut’ by a former Manchester City man. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing a blockbuster contract for a Chelsea star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 7th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo advised to 'keep his mouth shut'

Trevor Sinclair believes Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) has become a big problem at Manchester United.

Former Manchester City striker Trevor Sinclair believes Cristiano Ronaldo has become a big problem at Manchester United. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils last summer, and has bagged 14 goals from 21 games across competitions.

However, Manchester United have struggled this season, despite the presence of Ronaldo. Sinclair thinks the 36-year-old is part of the problem afflicting the Red Devils at the moment.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



We'll discuss:



The

Ronaldo not happy at

Postman Al is BACK!



Plus much, much more!



Don't miss it 𝗡𝗢𝗪: Trevor Sinclair on @TSBreakfast We'll discuss:The #FACup returnsRonaldo not happy at #MUFC ...Postman Al is BACK!Plus much, much more!Don't miss it 𝗡𝗢𝗪: Trevor Sinclair on @TSBreakfast! 👏📝 We'll discuss:✔️ The #FACup returns✔️ Ronaldo not happy at #MUFC...✔️ Postman Al is BACK!➕ Plus much, much more!Don't miss it 🔥

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair has advised Ronaldo to 'keep his mouth shut'.

"You look at some of the players who are really struggling for form at Man United - Sancho, Rashford. He (Ronaldo) has got to know his role. You’re a footballer, hired by the football club; keep your mouth shut at times – that’s what you’ve got to do," said Sinclair

"I think he’s causing a lot of problems at the football club. Not just his lack of goals in recent times but the fact that Ole’s gone, and then Michael (Carrick) went in and dropped him for a game," continued Sinclair.

The former player went on to say that Ronaldo didn't join Manchester City, where he was almost guaranteed to win silverware, because the Portuguese might have had a clash of egos with manager Pep Guardiola. Sinclair said:

"I just feel it’s been one of those signings where it’s looked good, but it’s far from good. And, for me, one of the reasons I think he may not have considered Manchester City – and it wasn’t trophies, because he would have won silverware there – is because he didn’t want to be second fiddle to Pep. I think he just wants to do what he wants for him, and it’s not the best for the club."

Manchester United preparing blockbuster offer for Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United are preparing a blockbuster offer to prise Antonio Rudiger away from Chelsea.

Manchester United are preparing a blockbuster offer to prise Antonio Rudiger away from Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The German defender's current deal with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and he looks set to leave the Premier League club. The Red Devils have emerged as his potential next destination.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB | Manchester United are ready to offer Antonio Rüdiger a “huge” contract to win the race for his signature this summer. @footyinsider247] | Manchester United are ready to offer Antonio Rüdiger a “huge” contract to win the race for his signature this summer. #MUFC 3️⃣ | Manchester United are ready to offer Antonio Rüdiger a “huge” contract to win the race for his signature this summer. #MUFC [@footyinsider247]

Manchester United are planning to bolster their backline this year, and have their eyes on Rudiger. The Premier League giants are ready to hand the German defender a huge contract to win the race for his signature.

Anthony Martial ready to join Barcelona

Anthony Martial has decided to leave Manchester United and join Barcelona.

Anthony Martial has decided to leave Manchester United and join Barcelona, according to Sport. The Frenchman has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season. Martial has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ronaldo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Frenchman has already informed United that he wants to leave. Barcelona are among the clubs vying for his signature. It's now reported that the player is also eager to join the Blaugrana.

Edited by Bhargav