Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to leave for MLS; Red Devils backed to sign Southampton star, and more - 2 March 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face arch-rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday in the Premier League. The Red Devils need a win over the league leaders to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Meanwhile, United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been advised to leave for the MLS. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been tipped to sign a Southampton full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd March 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Cristiano Ronaldo to leave for MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure in recent games.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to join the MLS.

The Portuguese has struggled to live up to expectations since returning to Manchester United last summer. He remains the club's top scorer across competitions this season, with 15 strikes. However, the 37-year-old has scored just once in his last ten games, enduring a frustrating time on the pitch.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that father time has finally caught up with the Portuguese.

“For a lot of Man United fans, it will be painful watching Ronaldo at the moment. You will have memories of Ronaldo now rather than the Ronaldo that was there before. He’s 37; he’s outdone most footballers by five or six years, but you can’t hide from ageing. Age catches up with everyone, and it looks like it has caught up with Ronaldo,” said Agbonlahor.

The former player continued that Ronaldo needs to be played, as there is a paucity of attacking options at the disposal of interim manager Ralf Rangnick: Agbonlahor said:

“His legs look tired; he doesn’t look as quick and sharp getting round players. He’s also not a presser from the front either. With all those things, it doesn’t make sense for him to keep starting. But who else have they got? They’ve not got many other options in there. Unless they play Rashford as a striker or a false nine. It’s a big worry for Man United if they have Ronaldo and Cavani as the options up there for next season."

Agbonlahor added that both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should join the MLS. The Argentinian is also enduring a difficult campaign since joining PSG last summer, scoring only seven times across competitions.

“It’s time for Ronaldo and Messi to go and play and have some fun in MLS. The top leagues seem to be too much for them at the moment,” added Agbonlahor.

Alan Hutton backs Manchester United to sign Tino Livramento

Tino Livramento has been impressive this season.

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton has backed Manchester United to sign Tino Livramento. The Red Devils have been linked with the Southampton right-back, who has been outstanding for the Saints this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the 19-year-old would be an upgrade on the options available to Rangnick at the moment.

“It’s going to cost Man United a lot of money. They’ve had real problems at right-back this season. Ralf Rangnick has chopped and changed from game to game, and it’s not really been settled. They’ll be looking to sort that out for the new manager. I’m not sure Chelsea will be willing to fork out £38 million, with Reece James the obvious first choice, but you’re still talking a lot of money,” said Hutton.

He continued:

“It’ll be an interesting one to keep an eye on this summer. Livramento is a brilliant talent who would really improve that squad – especially if they’re looking to play with wing-backs. But it’s going to cost them mega-money, that’s for sure."

It remains to be seen if United table a bid for the teenager at the end of the season.

Red Devils eyeing Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti could be in the Manchester United dugout next season.

Manchester United have added Carlo Ancelotti to their managerial shortlist, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants have initiated the process of selecting their next manager, who will take charge in the summer. Among the frontrunners for the job are Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils are laying down contingency plans in the event they miss out on their preferred targets.

Sir Alex Ferguson has advised the club to appoint Ancelotti on a short-term role if Pochettino turns down an offer. The Italian is currently in charge of Real Madrid, and enjoys a close relationship with the legendary Scot.

Ancelotti could be asked to leave if he fails to deliver the La Liga or UEFA Champions League title at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. That could open an opportunity for United to rope in the Italian tactician.

