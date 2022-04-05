Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to move to MLS; Marcus Rashford urged to leave Old Trafford, and more - 4 April 2022

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are seventh in the league and face Everton next on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gareth Crooks has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, Jamie Redknapp believes Marcus Rashford’s time at Old Trafford is over.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th April 2022:

Gareth Crooks advises Cristiano Ronaldo to move to MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted in the MLS.

BBC pundit Gareth Crooks has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the MLS. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus last summer hoping to fuel Manchester United’s renaissance. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old has endured a frustrating time so far, with the Red Devils set to end the season without silverware.

There have been rumours linking him with an exit this summer, and Crooks believes Ronaldo should head to the MLS. Inter Miami remain interested in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with David Beckham waiting for the 37-year-old with open arms.

In his column for The BBC, Crooks tipped Ronaldo to achieve success with the MLS side.

“Old age comes to us all but its impact can be more visible in some than others. Ronaldo has scored an impressive 18 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this season but it is a far cry from his usual high standards of almost a goal every game when he was playing for Real Madrid. He's moved his position from wide on the left where he scored and created goals for himself and others with alarming regularity, to playing up front and having to rely on quality service to provide the opportunities to score goals,” wrote Crooks.

“I am a huge admirer of Ronaldo. His professionalism is beyond reproach and he has more than fulfilled the expectations required of a 37-year-old player in the toughest league in the world. However, he is still a young man who needs a purpose in life. The United States might be the place to establish that purpose. David Beckham and Ronaldo would make a formidable partnership in Miami. One thing is for sure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't need the money,” wrote Crooks.

Ronaldo has topscored for United with 18 strikes across competitions this season. However, he's all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Jamie Redknapp urges Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult season so far.

Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp believes Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United is over. The Englishman has been a shadow of his former self this season and has dropped down the pecking order under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Metro, Redknapp said that Rashford would not be short of options if he decides to leave.

“This is a young man that I believe has to go and explore and go to do something else. He looks like he’s fallen out of love with the game right now. Go and play somewhere, because there’s no doubt there’s a player in there,” said Redknapp.

“There will be hundreds of clubs that would want him. He’s had enormous success against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in Europe. Clubs in England would want him – Tottenham, Arsenal – everyone would want him. But I think his time has run at Manchester United,” said Redknapp.

Manchester United should build team around Bruno Fernandes, says Paddy Kenny

Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Old Trafford until 2026.

Former Leeds United star Paddy Kenny believes Manchester United should build a team around Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese has been the best player at Old Trafford since joining in January 2020 and recently committed himself to the club till 2026.

Speaking to Football Insider, Keny said that the Portuguese is the main man at Old Trafford at the moment.

“It’s amazing for Man United. There is no doubting he is a brilliant player. If there was one player you were going to build around over the next few years, it would be him. Obviously, he has been nowhere near his usual levels this season but no one has forgotten how good he was last year,” said Kenny.

“If he can find that form under a new manager then this deal looks to be a no brainer. I watched him play for Portugal last week and he was incredible so he clearly still has it. I wonder if he just needs a new manager to come in and revitalise the club side of his career. It’s a long deal so you would think he is the main man there now,” said Kenny.

Fernandes has bagged an impressive 49 goals and 39 assists in 118 games across competitions for United since arriving in January 2020.

