Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to retire; Red Devils asked to appoint Diego Simeone, and more - 24 February 2022

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday. The Premier League giants went behind to a Joao Felix goal early in the game. However, Anthony Elanga came off the bench to restore parity in the second half.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire while he is at the top. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been asked to appoint Diego Simeone as their next manager.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #UCL Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford Elanga's fine finish means we're level going into the second leg at Old Trafford 💪#MUFC | #UCL

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24th February 2022:

Frank Leboeuf advises Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time on the pitch of late, and has scored just once for Manchester United this year.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Leboeuf said that the 37-year-old should call time on his career while he is still at the top.

“Do you know what? I think there is a time where you have to think, ‘what do I do with my life and my career?’ And maybe it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of his career to wonder and have a discussion with himself, and maybe some of his family, to know what he has to do for the rest of his career, if there is a future in his career,” said Leboeuf.

“I don’t want to watch Ronaldo and have pity because he’s been on the top for so many years. I don’t want him to be a normal player. He’s been an exceptional player for so long. I’d prefer him to give up his career at the top instead of maybe trying and play for two or three more years and not being the player that he used to be,” continued Leboeuf.

Ronaldo is United's top scorer this season with 15 goals across competitions, but he has scored just once in his last eight outings.

Roy Keane wants Manchester United to appoint Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane wants the Red Devils to appoint Diego Simeone as their next manager. The Premier League giants are expected to select their permanent manager this summer, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick taking up a consultant role.

Speaking recently, the Irishman said that Simeone would be perfect for the job.

“Maybe Simeone; he’s the right kind of character. He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them. Simeone, go and get him;, he’s a big character. He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players," said Keane.

"Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work. It can soon change. It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager. “If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart.’” added Keane.

Simeone has been at Atletico for more than a decade, guiding them to two La Liga and as many Europa League titles. The Rojiblancos have also made two Champions League finals under the Argentinian, but have struggled this season, especially in defence.

Ralf Rangnick delighted with Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga already looks like a future Manchester United superstar.

Ralf Rangnick has expressed his delight with Anthony Elanga. The teenager has gone from strength to strength under the interim German manager this season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Ralf Rangnick has praised Anthony Elanga after the Man Utd teenager rescued a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Ralf Rangnick has praised Anthony Elanga after the Man Utd teenager rescued a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. https://t.co/h6chjSYq7Q

Speaking after Manchester United's draw against Atletico Madrid, Rangnick said that Elanga should be a role model for the rest of the squad.

“He is playing as though it is a dream come true; it is a joy and fun to watch him play; I wish a few other players would take him as an example and as a role model. Football is an important sport, even more so for the supporters, and it is a ball game. This is what I wish us to do especially in the second leg. Anthony, in all the games that he has played so far, just shows that he's playing with all the passion, all the fun and all the joy,” said Rangnick.

The German continued:

"He's just enjoying himself on the pitch, and he's fully aware of his strengths, his assets, his weapons. He's always trying to play and show those weapons. This is what he did again today. Not only the goal he scored, he had two or three great runs and whenever he did that you could all of a sudden see that Atletico had problems with this kind of approach,” added Rangnick.

The Swedish teenager has bagged three goals in 13 games across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav