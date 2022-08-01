Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo advised to stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils urged to sign Lazio midfielder, and more - July 31, 2022

Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford. Amad Diallo put the home side ahead three minutes after the break, but Alvaro Garcia restored parity in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Red Devils to target a Lazio midfielder.

Manchester United @ManUtd Our pre-season preparations end with a draw at Old Trafford.



#MUFC Our pre-season preparations end with a draw at Old Trafford. 🏁 Our pre-season preparations end with a draw at Old Trafford.#MUFC

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from July 31, 2022.

Kevin Campbell advises Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to depart Old Trafford this summer..

Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo should buckle up and stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer but has struggled to find suitors around Europe.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that top clubs are wary of investing in Ronaldo due to his age.

“It is a lot of money. It is a lot of money to invest in somebody who is 37, nearly 38. Ronaldo is one of the best to ever do it. But there comes a time where you have to look at it and say, ‘Not for me.’ I think that is what we are seeing now,” said Campbell.

He added:

“The clubs that can afford to pay him his wages and want him are probably outside of Europe. He will not want to do that, though. He would rather stay in Europe. If I was him, I would get my head down at stay at Man United.”

Noel Whelan urges Red Devils to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils are determined to sign the Dutch midfielder this summer, but a move has failed to materialise so far.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that United could sign Milinkovic-Savic this summer and return for De Jong next year.

“They’re saving themselves some money if they go for Milinkovic-Savic. There’s no point holding on for a player who doesn’t want to leave and come to your club. There are all sorts of financial issues – but you can’t hold on forever,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“You can’t just put your eggs in one basket – you need a plan B. There may be an opportunity to go back in for De Jong next summer because I think they’ll need two midfielders. They need this experience and quality. Milinkovic-Savic is definitely not a bad option to turn to, and it’s not breaking the bank in the grand scheme of things.”

Denzel Dumfries could succeed at Manchester United, says Alan Hutton

Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter Milan this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton is convinced Denzel Dumfries could be a hit at Old Trafford. The Inter Milan full-back has been linked with Manchester United this summer as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Dumfries would fit like a charm in new manager Erik ten Hag’s tactics.

“He’s definitely attacking; he loves to get forward. We saw it in the Euros with Holland; he’s an outlet, and that is the way Ten Hag wants to play. He’s been brought up in that mould of the Dutch football, the passing, the movement, the working hard,” said Hutton.

He added:

"He’s had a lot of experience for someone of a young age. Of course, I think he could come in and hit the ground running. That’s the way he wants to play football, so it would be a good match.”.

Dumfries could be available for around £33 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far