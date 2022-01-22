Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo affecting Bruno Fernandes' form, says former player; Barcelona planning summer move for Red Devils star, and more - 21 January 2022

Manchester United will look to continue their winning momentum when they face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils saw off a spirited Brentford side 3-1 in midweek.

Meanwhile, former player and Scotland manager Alex McLeish has said that Bruno Fernandes thrives in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning a summer move for Alex Telles.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo affecting Bruno Fernandes’ form at Manchester United, says Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish believes Bruno Fernandes thrives in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Bruno Fernandes thrives in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Fernandes was on song against Aston Villa when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was missing due to injury. The 36-year-old returned to the starting eleven against Brentford, but failed to make an impact.

Ronaldo’s countryman, though, was on song against the Bees too. Fernandes picked up two assists, showing his unselfish side on the pitch. Interestingly, Ronaldo and Fernandes have combined for a goal just thrice this season since the 36-year-old joined the Red Devils.

McLeish believes Ronaldo’s arrival might have hindered Fernandes’ natural game. Speaking to Football Insider, he said that Fernandes looks better without Ronaldo in the team.

“It does look as if there’s more of a spring in his step when Cristiano’s not on the field. I’m not saying he’s saying: ‘I don’t need to do as much when Ronaldo’s on the pitch. I can give the ball to him,’ or whatever. But he certainly seems to be the lynchpin of the team (without Ronaldo). He shines. There’s a great expectation on him,” said McLeish.

“Maybe, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team, Fernandes will say: ‘Well, I can’t behave like that anymore. I can’t be playing second fiddle to Cristiano; I have to show my quality,” continued McLeish.

Barcelona planning summer move for Alex Telles

Barcelona are planning to dive for Alex Telles this summer.

Barcelona are planning to dive for Alex Telles this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Brazilian has struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven since joining United in 2020. His fortunes have improved since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but the 29-year-old continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Barcelona are eager to take him to the Camp Nou in the summer. The Blaugrana have been unimpressed by Jordi Alba’s recent form, and are scouting for a replacement. The La Liga giants believe Telles could hold the fort until Alejandro Balde develops into a regular starter.

Newcastle United submit improved bid for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United have submitted an improved bid for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle United have submitted an improved bid for Jesse Lingard, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph. The Englishman is an isolated figure at Manchester United, and will become a free agent this summer.

The Magpies failed with an initial attempt to prise the 29-year-old away from Old Trafford. However, Newcastle have returned with an improved offer worth £12 million, which has forced the Red Devils to reconsider their stance.

United are ready to offload Lingard permanently this month, although the player prefers an exit on loan instead.

