Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo among 8 players tipped to be offloaded this summer; Xavi rules out Frenkie de Jong exit, and more - 24 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing for one of the most important summers in their recent history. New manager Erik ten Hag is likely to make a host of changes to the squad ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, according to Danny Mills, Cristiano Ronaldo is among eight players who could be offloaded in the summer. Elsewhere, Blaugrana manager Xavi has ruled out Frenkie de Jong’s exit from Barcelona this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 24th April 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players tipped to be offloaded this summer by Danny Mills

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer at Old Trafford this season.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be part of a mass exodus from Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining from Juventus last summer, despite scoring 22 times across competitions.

The CR7 Timeline.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that there is no point in making Ronaldo a part of the rebuilding exercise. He said that Paul Pogba, Ronaldo, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic could leave the club this summer, adding:

“Pogba, Ronaldo, Bailly, Lindelof, Phil Jones, Lingard, Mata and Matic that’s eight already, and that’s without even thinking about. Most of the contracts up, so it’s very, very simple. Ronaldo might be a difficult one, but I’m sure somebody would take him. Remember they didn’t pay too much for him. It’s not like they are going to take a huge hit in terms of a transfer fee."

He continued:

“Ronaldo still has something to offer, but if you’re talking about a rebuilding process, and he’s only going to be there for one season, what’s the point? He becomes more of a hindrance than a help. Every time you lose it’s ‘Why is Ronaldo not playing?’ That’s the difficulty that you have. If you’re going to start afresh, give yourself that opportunity to start fresh."

Ronaldo has a contract with United till next summer. However, with United likely to miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season, it remains to be seen if he remains at the club next season. United trail fourth-placed Arsenal by six points with four games to go, with the Gunners having a game in hand.

Xavi rules out Frenkie de Jong exit

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Manchester United.

Xavi believes Frenkie de Jong must continue at Barcelona to become one of the best midfielders in the world. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with his former manager Erik ten Hag taking charge at Old Trafford this summer.

UtdFaithfuls



Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" This would be an incredible signing.Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" This would be an incredible signing.Diario Sport have also reported that Frenkie de Jong is a "priority target" for Erik ten Hag and "Man Utd will make an offer for him" 👀 https://t.co/CiZoJXb45f

Speaking recently, as relayed by Goal, Xavi hinted that he is happy with his midfield maestro, saying:

"I haven't talked with him about his future. He is playing at a very good level and has to continue here - he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come. If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is very important and can mark an era here. He has to score, assist, and he has to be the protagonist."

Contracted with the Blaugrana till 2026, De Jong has scored four times in 42 appearances across competitions this season.

Noel Whelan says Manchester United recruitment team needs to be cleared out

Erik ten Hag is set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that Manchester United need to make sweeping changes to their recruitment team. The Red Devils are entering a crucial summer of rebuilding under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan pointed out that the Dutch manager could opt to station a new face in the recruitment team. He said that the current head of global scouting Marcel Bout 'had to go', adding:

“Oh yeah (a shakeup of the recruitment team at Old Trafford is needed). They got it wrong for so many years. You’re talking six years of transfer that have been disastrous, pretty much. He absolutely had to go. If you’re bringing in a new manager, a new team to work in, a new era, you need to have changes in those areas."

He continued:

“He had to go whether it was a new manager or not. His job was not successful in the last six years. So absolutely, it’s a new clean slate. You can see the clear-out happening already. I’m sure Ten Hag will have an idea of somebody else he wants in there as well. Someone that’s going to help him, that he trusts and has been successful for him."

Meanwhile, Manchester United chief scout Jim Lawlor is set to resign this summer, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

