Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'apologised' for scoring against Arsenal; Barcelona interested in Red Devils star, and more - 13th December 2021

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to the game, as he enjoyed a fabulous record against Los Colcheneros during his time with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo reportedly 'apologised' to Piers Morgan for scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a Red Devils star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 13th December 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'apologised' for scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal, says Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo 'apologised' to Piers Morgan for helping Manchester United beat Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently 'apologised' to Piers Morgan for helping Manchester United get the better of Arsenal. The Portuguese enjoys a strong relationship with the journalist. However, it appears the 36-year-old doesn't let anything come between him and his commitment to the Red Devils.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United this summer, hoping to help the fallen giants reclaim their glory. While the Red Devils have not fared too well this season, the Portuguese has been his usual self in front of goal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored 13 times and set up two more in 18 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Two of those goals came against Arsenal earlier this month. Manchester United rode the brilliance of Ronaldo to secure a 3-2 win over the Gunners. Morgan has now revealed that ahead of kickoff, he asked the Portuguese attacker not to score against the north London side.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Morgan also revealed that Ronaldo's apology was followed by a laughing emoji.

“Arsenal played Manchester United tonight, and I sent Cristiano Ronaldo a desperate plea before kick-off: "Please don’t score against us…" Of course, he scored twice, and United won 3-2. ‘Sorry,’ Cristiano texted back after the final whistle. I would have accepted the apology if it hadn’t also contained a laughing emoji,” wrote Morgan.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho

Barcelona are interested in Jadon Sancho.

Barcelona are interested in Jadon Sancho, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Englishman joined Manchester United with a lot of hype this summer. However, Sancho has so far struggled to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old is reportedly contemplating cutting ties with the Red Devils.

Barcelona are ready to offer him an escape route out of Manchester United. Even if the Red Devils can be convinced to offload Sancho, they are likely to demand a colossal transfer fee for the Englishman.

Lyon interested in Anthony Martial

Lyon are keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United.

Lyon are keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United, according to The Hard Tackle via RMC Sport. The Frenchman is considering his future after dropping down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Lyon are ready to fight for his signature this January.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning attacking reinforcements this winter, and have their eyes on Anthony Martial. The Red Devils could be willing to let him leave for the right price.

