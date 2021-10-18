Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to storm down the tunnel after Leicester City defeat; Red Devils plotting summer move for French midfielder, and more - 17th October 2021

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-4 defeat against Leicester City on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo cutting a sorry figure on the pitch.

The Red Devils' defence crumbled like a pack of cards, while the Portuguese failed to impact the game, mounting the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ronaldo attempted to storm down the tunnel in frustration for the second game running after United's dismal defeat.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to dive for a French midfielder next summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to storm down the tunnel after Leicester City defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to walk down the tunnel in frustration at the end of Saturday's game.

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to walk down the tunnel in frustration at the end of Manchester United's game against Leicester City, according to The Express. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince the Portuguese to stay on the pitch and acknowledge the away fans. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner looked annoyed at the full-time whistle after failing to assert his influence in the game.

Ronaldo watched the Red Devils squander a 1-0 lead, come back to draw 2-2 and eventually lose the game 2-4. Manchester United were unimpressive on the pitch again, and the Portuguese deserves his fair share of the blame. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hardly did anything of note during the 90 minutes, and headed straight for the tunnel after the game.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT talksport.com/football/96352… Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly forced Cristiano Ronaldo to applaud the travelling Man United fans 😬 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly forced Cristiano Ronaldo to applaud the travelling Man United fans 😬 #MUFCtalksport.com/football/96352…

Cristiano Ronaldo did something similar during the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Everton, drawing severe criticism. The Portuguese appeared to repeat that at the end of the game against the Foxes, only for Solskjaer to intervene this time. The Norwegian pointed towards the away end, and Cristiano Ronaldo obliged, preventing any further criticism of his behaviour.

Manchester United plotting summer move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are planning to move for Aurelien Tchouameni next summer.

Manchester United are planning to move for Aurelien Tchouameni next summer, according to 90 Min.

The Red Devils reinforced their attack and backline this summer, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in two midfielders next summer. In addition to a defensive midfielder, which remains the need of the hour, the Norwegian also desires Tchouameni at Old Trafford.

The Monaco star has earned rave reviews with his recent performances. United believe Tchouameni could be a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba, who could leave the club next year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives brutal assessment of Manchester United midfield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the shortcomings of his midfield against Leicester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the shortcomings of his midfield against Leicester City. United were convincingly defeated by the Foxes, who took charge of the middle of the park with relative ease.

Also Read

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer acknowledged that his midfield was not good enough on the day.

"We weren’t good enough on the second balls, didn’t win the 50-50s, didn’t nick the ball, or win the ball in good enough areas because we’re so good at winning it and going forward and didn’t see enough of that today. I agree we didn’t defend well enough,” said Solskjaer

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav