Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backed to continue playing; Jadon Sancho could leave on loan, and more - December 15, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to usher in a new era under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has enjoyed a decent start to his Old Trafford tenure since taking charge this summer.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot to give to the game. Elsewhere, journalist Graeme Bailey has said that Jadon Sancho could leave the Red Devils on loan next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 15, 2022.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for his next club.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot of football left in him. The Portuguese departed Manchester United last month but is yet to sign for his next club. The 37-year-old had a disappointing outing with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK A reminder of what Cristiano Ronaldo has won. A reminder of what Cristiano Ronaldo has won. https://t.co/HOWPr5xLS3

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that Ronaldo’s legacy remains intact despite his recent struggles.

“I think people will be disappointed with Ronaldo for Manchester United and Portugal, but what he’s done in the game, it shouldn’t tarnish it. I think he’s still got something to give. He’s training at Real Madrid at the moment; he’s got the offer from Saudi Arabia, but I think people are quick to try and put Ronaldo down, and people forget what he’s done in the game,” said Agbonlahor

He continued:

“Everyone is talking about, ‘Who’s the GOAT?’, does it matter? Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.”

Ronaldo failed to guide Portugal past the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring just once in five games.

Jadon Sancho could leave Old Trafford on loan, says Graeme Bailey

Jadon Sancho has endured a tough start to the season.

Graeme Bailey reckons Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United on a loan move in January to regain his mojo.

The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund with a lot of hype in 2021 but has failed to find his feet. Ten Hag’s arrival this summer has failed to improve his situation.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho has not been "in the right fitness state" as he trains away from the Manchester United first team. Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho has not been "in the right fitness state" as he trains away from the Manchester United first team. https://t.co/AYC7x8aptb

The Dutch manager recently revealed that Sancho is training separately to rediscover his form. Speaking to TEAMtalk, Bailey said that the Red Devils manager remains confident of getting the 22-year-old back to his best.

“As it stands Erik Ten Hag thinks he can get Jadon Sancho back to his best. He and his team, including Steve McClaren, have done great work with Marcus Rashford. The jury remains out on whether they can do the same though here. United want Sancho to get back to his best, though he’s some way down the pecking order right now,” said Bailey.

However, Bailey added that Cody Gakpo’s potential arrival at Old Trafford could complicate matters for Sancho.

“Another issue that Sancho will have to contend with could be Cody Gakpo’s potential arrival. That could also impact his future. But in terms of an imminent sale, that is an absolute non-starter. However, a loan I can see and maybe a return to the Bundesliga to get his confidence back. There is nowhere in the world, where he is held in higher regard than in Germany,” said Bailey.

Sancho has appeared 14 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, registering three goals and an assist.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has admirers at Old Trafford,

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a move for Alvaro Morata is not on the cards for Manchester United right now.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in the squad in January to help Ten Hag’s rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford. A new No. 9 remains a priority following Ronaldo’s departure, and Morata is one of the names linked with the Red Devils.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Highest contribution of goals scored for teams at



𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 - 42%

𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐛𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞 and Richarlison - 38%

𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳 and Alvaro Morata - 33%

𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 - 31%

Cody Gakpo - 30%



#FIFAWorldCup Highest contribution of goals scored for teams at #Qatar2022 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 - 42%𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐛𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞 and Richarlison - 38%𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳 and Alvaro Morata - 33%𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 - 31%Cody Gakpo - 30% ⚽ Highest contribution of goals scored for teams at #Qatar2022: 1️⃣ 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 - 42%2️⃣ 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐛𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞 and Richarlison - 38%3️⃣ 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐳 and Alvaro Morata - 33%4️⃣ 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 - 31%5️⃣ Cody Gakpo - 30%#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/6818E1rO2n

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Spaniard is likely to stay at Atletico Madrid till the summer.

“Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have an excellent relationship but Alvaro Morata is not something being discussed as of now, despite reports. I think he has good chances to stay at Atleti until the end of the season, but let’s see if that changes in the next weeks,” wrote Romano.

Morata has scored five goals and registered one assist from 19 appearances across competitions for Los Rojiblancos.

