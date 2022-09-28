Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backed to leave in January; Red Devils advised to sign Everton star, and more - September 27, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to test their mettle against a rampant Manchester City side on Sunday (October 2) at the Etihad in the Premier League. New manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to continue his recent good form in the league against the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Wes Brown has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised the Old Trafford outfit to sign an Everton star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 27, 2022:

Wes Brown backs Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in January

Cristiano Ronaldo was desperate to leave Manchester United this summer.

Wes Brown reckons Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January in search of regular football. The Portuguese has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this season.

Speaking to 888sport, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News, Brown said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner simply wants to play regularly.

“Ronnie (Cristiano Ronaldo) is a different breed, and he’ll be disappointed that he’s sitting on the bench. He scored many goals for us last year, but the manager is changing the team; it’s as simple as that. So, he will come off the bench and score goals and give his due and work hard for the team,” said Brown.

He added:

“He’s very respected and looked up to at the club, but listen, Ronaldo will want to play. It’s as simple as that. So, if something happens in January, I’m pretty sure he would go, but until then, I don’t think he’ll disrespect the players by having a sulk and a moan. He’s not that sort of character.”

Ronaldo has just one goal from eight games this season.

Noel Whelan advises Manchester United to sign Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has performed admirably for Everton so far.

Noel Whelan reckons Jordan Pickford could be a stellar replacement for David de Gea at Manchester United.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, although the club have the option of an additional year. However, De Gea’s recent struggles have put his Old Trafford future up in the air.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Everton goalkeeper would be a perfect replacement for the Spaniard.

“We’ve seen some fantastic performances from Jordan Pickford in the last couple of seasons. He’ll forever be England’s number one, even when he wasn’t having the best of times with Everton. He can pull it out of the bag when he puts an England shirt on. He’s a top goalkeeper; there’s no doubt about it – and he’s gotten a lot more mature over the years,” said Whelan.

He added:

“The pressure of playing for Man United is a lot bigger than playing for Everton, no disrespect. But if he did go there, I think he could deal with the spotlight and handling the pressure. He’s played on the biggest stages with England, so he knows how to handle and channel that sort of pressure into his performances.”

Pickford has appeared six times for the Toffees this season.

Paddy Kenny praises Erik ten Hag for Marcus Rashford revival

Marcus Rashford (left) has been in good form for Manchester United this season.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has praised Erik ten Hag for Marcus Rashford's return to form this season. The Englishman has looked close to his prolific self for Manchester United this campaign after a poor 2021-22 season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Ten Hag’s support has helped Rashford turn his career around.

“If you told me three months ago where he is now, I wouldn’t believe you. He has had some turnaround. Sometimes you just don’t know. You wonder if his head had a bit of a wobble with all the expectations of a couple of years ago. I’m sure he would hold his own hands up and say he has not been good enough for the last year or so. He might not have had the right managers,” said Kenny.

Kenny also advised Ten Hag to use Rashford through the middle.

“Now, all of a sudden, he has a manager who puts his arm around him and has faith in him. It’s a good game for him to be back for. Rashford is a real handful when it’s his day. Play him through the middle. To get moved about all the time must be quite confusing. For Rashford, stick him down the middle, and he has proved himself this season,” said Kenny.

The English forward has appeared six times for the Red Devils this season and has registered three goals and as many assists.

