Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo backed to leave Old Trafford; Red Devils have to change formation to suit Christian Eriksen, says former player; and more - June 24, 2022

Manchester United are yet to make a signing this summer. The Premier League giants have been slow off the blocks, despite enduring another frustrating season that saw them fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Trevor Sinclair has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Red Devils must change their formation to accommodate Christian Eriksen in the team.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 24, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo backed to leave Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair believes Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford this summer. Recent reports suggest that the Portuguese is frustrated at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair said that Ronaldo could move to America this summer.

“Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo; Ten Hag wants to work with him, but at the moment Ronaldo is looking at the squad and thinking, ‘why would I want to stay?’ This squad is not going to get anywhere near the top four. He’s not going to join a club bigger than Manchester United, but what he will do is score goals wherever he goes,” said Sinclair

He continued:

“This might be the year where he says, ‘You know what, I’ve loved running the show in European football for the last 20 years; I might want to go over to America and enjoy my life’. I’m not saying that is the case, but why would you want to be at Manchester United with the current squad they’ve got, fighting against top, top teams and getting beat left, right and centre?”

Sinclair added:

“I don’t think Ronaldo wants another year like that, and I think he’s right to be agitated and putting a bit of pressure on Manchester United.”

Manchester United have to change formation to suit Christian Eriksen, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Christian Eriksen has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United could have to move to a diamond formation to accommodate Christian Eriksen in the team. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker, who will be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are unlikely to start together.

“I think it would be a good signing (for Man United). I just don’t see him starting in that team; you can’t start Eriksen and Fernandes; it doesn’t work. Man United have been open; their defence is a bit shaky. They need two sitters in there,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“I don’t see where Eriksen plays; I don’t see him on the wing because he’s not a winger; he’s a number 10, or he can play in that central midfield role. Maybe you bring in and play a weird formation, maybe a diamond to try and fit him in somehow. I just don’t see it as something that Man United need; they’ve got Bruno Fernandes who plays in that role.”

Paddy Kenny believes Red Devils fans should be worried about lack of transfer activity

Red Devils fans should be worried about their team’s lack of activity this summer, according to former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny. The Red Devils are yet to sign a player despite being linked with numerous names.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the Premier League giants have been going backwards the past few seasons.

“It’s strange; we are a couple of weeks off of pre-season, and there are no new faces. It’s very strange. I think it is worrying times for Man United, I’m not going to lie. The way they have gone over the last three or four seasons, they just seem to be going backwards for me,” said Kenny.

He added:

“It will be interesting to see if anyone comes in soon because they are meant to be going through an overhaul. I think the fans should be worried. Liverpool and Tottenham have plenty of players coming in, Arsenal too. So Man United need to get some players in.”

