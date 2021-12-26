Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining Liverpool; Newcastle United end pursuit of Anthony Martial, and more - 25 December 2021

Manchester United will look to secure all three points when they face Newcastle United on Monday. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, but have two games in hand over fourth-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a former Liverpool manager has said that Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining the Reds in 2003. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have ended their pursuit of Anthony Martial.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Former Liverpool boss reveals Cristiano Ronaldo came close to joining the Reds

Phil Thompson has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was very close to joining Liverpool as a teenager.

Former Liverpool boss Phil Thompson has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was very close to joining the Reds as a teenager. The Portuguese was eventually picked up by Manchester United as a teenager, and the rest is history.

However, had things been different, Ronaldo might have donned a Liverpool shirt. The Portuguese had reportedly agreed to join the Reds in 2003. Speaking to The Athletic, Thompson recalled going out to dinner with football agent Tony Henry, who said that Ronaldo was one step away from joining the club.

“I can still remember Tony's exact words. It was all very nice and relaxed. It's £4 million, and it can be paid over the four years of his (Cristiano Ronaldo’s) contract, so £1 million a year. That seemed very reasonable. Then I asked about the salary, and Tony told me it was £1 million a year, net,” said Thompson.

However, unknown to Liverpool, Sir Alex Ferguson had already dived into action. The legendary manager convinced Ronaldo to move to Manchester United, leaving Liverpool frustrated. Thompson has said that he heard the news while he was out for lunch.

“On the Tuesday morning, we were having lunch at the training ground, and it came up on the yellow strap on Sky Sports. Gerard and myself almost choked on our food. I can remember Gerard jumping up and saying, 'What the hell has gone on there?',” said Thompson.

Newcastle United end pursuit of Anthony Martial

Newcastle United have ended their quest to sign Anthony Martial.

Newcastle United have ended their quest to sign Anthony Martial, according to Football Insider. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ronaldo this summer. The 26-year-old is eager to end his association with the Red Devils in January.

The Magpies are interested in Martial, but are reluctant to pay the £6 million loan fee demanded by United. Newcastle United are also having second thoughts due to the player’s recent poor form as well - no goal contributions in ten games across competitions.

Sevilla enter race for Edinson Cavani

Sevilla have entered the race to sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United.

Sevilla have entered the race to sign Edinson Cavani, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Uruguayan’s current deal with United ends next summer. The 34-year-old has been a peripheral figure in the team this season, and the Red Devils are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl 🛑 Edinson Cavani has already asked to leave Manchester United and is waiting for Barça to reconfirm their interest in signing him for a season and a half. He has important offers but has stopped everything to wait for his chance to play at the Camp Nou [sport] 🛑 Edinson Cavani has already asked to leave Manchester United and is waiting for Barça to reconfirm their interest in signing him for a season and a half. He has important offers but has stopped everything to wait for his chance to play at the Camp Nou [sport] https://t.co/0UOhWtu8l1

Cavani was previously courted by Barcelona, but the Blaugrana are focused on other targets at the moment. Sevilla have contacted United regarding a possible move for the Uruguayan in January. However, the 34-year-old prefers to move to Camp Nou, even though he is no longer a priority for Barcelona.

