Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo causing dressing room unrest at Old Trafford; Red Devils star wanted by Barcelona, and more - 17th December 2021

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table after 16 games. However, the Red Devils are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly causing dressing room unrest at Manchester United. Elsewhere, a Red Devils full-back is wanted by Barcelona. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo causing dressing room unrest at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly causing unrest at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly causing unrest at Manchester United, according to The Mirror via El Nacional. Mason Greenwood is least pleased with the presence of the Portuguese in the Red Devils’ dressing room. The 36-year-old’s arrival has cut into the 20-year-old’s game time at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running since rejoining United this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has racked up 13 goals and two assists from 18 games across competitions for the Red Devils. The 36-year-old has almost single-handedly dragged the Premier League giants into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, all is not well behind the scenes at Manchester United. There’s a growing rift between Ronaldo and Greenwood, with the youngster’s frustration increasing by the day. The two have developed friction on the pitch, with the Portuguese irritated by Greenwood's tendency to shoot instead of pass.

Greenwood is also unhappy with the 36-year-old’s influence in the Red Devils' dressing room.

The 20-year-old is irked by the fact that Ronaldo is always the first name on the team sheet. The Englishman was a regular in the United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, things have changed under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Greenwood is frustrated by his lack of game time under the German tactician. The Englishman is willing to consider his future unless things improve soon.

Alex Telles wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona are interested in Alex Telles.

Barcelona are interested in Alex Telles, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Brazilian joined Manchester United last summer, and endured a difficult debut campaign in England. However, he has enjoyed a new lease of life at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona believe the 29-year-old could be a suitable replacement for Jordi Alba.

However, the Red Devils might not be open to letting Telles leave at the moment. Luke Shaw has been off-colour this campaign, and Manchester United lack proper cover in the left-back position.

Valencia plotting reunion with Juan Mata

Valencia are plotting a reunion with their former player Juan Mata next summer.

Valencia are plotting a reunion with their former player Juan Mata next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has struggled for game time with Manchester United in recent times. His current contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this season.

Mata rose through the ranks at Mestalla, and caught the eye with Los Che’s starting eleven. The Spaniard moved to Chelsea in 2011, before joining Manchester United in 2014.

It now appears life could come full circle for the 33-year-old next summer.

