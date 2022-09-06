Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo close to leaving Manchester United; former player hails Christian Eriksen arrival, and more - September 5, 2022

Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant turnaround in fortunes after a disastrous start to their campaign. Erik ten Hag has managed four wins on the go after losing his first two.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Manchester United this summer. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has hailed the arrival of Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 5, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo close to leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to depart Old Trafford in the coming days, according to Turkish news outlet Ajansspor via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese has been yearning for a move away from Manchester United all summer but has so far failed to get his wish. The 37-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and wants to leave in search of regular football.

Fenerbahce have offered him a lifeline, and Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to move to Turkey.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started the last four games for the Red Devils from the bench. With Marcus Rashford flourishing in a No. 9 role, the Portuguese’s struggle for game time is likely to continue. A move to Fenerbahce now appears to be his best bet to secure regular football.

Noel Whelan hails Christian Eriksen arrival at Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen has been outstanding since arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan believes Christian Eriksen’s arrival has added calmness to the heart of Manchester United’s midfield. The Danish midfielder joined the Red Devils on a Bosman move this summer and has become a regular under Ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Eriksen’s arrival has helped Bruno Fernandes play his natural game.

“He’s brought experience and a calm head to Man United. Every single pass he plays seems to be the right choice. I think they needed that, and it frees up Fernandes to play more of a forward role and get into the right areas,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that the Dane has been a good fit at Old Trafford.

“Eriksen is one of those players who just gives you that belief and confidence going forward. The attackers know that he is going to find them with the right pass and be there to mop up. To have someone like him with the forwards, that have must be refreshing for everyone. It’s a really good fit.”

Eriksen ran the show against Arsenal on Sunday and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Luke Chadwick heaps praise on Antony

Antony has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped praise on new signing Antony. The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford this summer from Ajax and scored on his debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that ten Hag was vindicated in his decision to start Antony against the Gunners.

“I was surprised to see Antony start the game, but it was obviously the right decision. His goal was a lovely finish from a free-flowing move. He’s a confident player, but it’s an added boost for him to make such a good start and get the crowd on his side. He had some moments of quality throughout the game – flashes of skill, created some chances,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick also pointed out that his former team now have two inverted wingers.

“It’s a bit of a change to what we’re used to at United in that we’re now playing with two inverted wingers. We’ve now got Sancho, who’s right footed, playing on the left, and obviously Antony, who’s left footed, playing from the right, and it means there’s more of an emphasis on the full-backs getting forward. Dalot did that well yesterday, and Malacia is a really attack-minded full-back as well,” said Chadwick.

The Englishman has tipped Antony to have an exciting season ahead.

“Antony couldn’t have hoped for a better start. He won’t have been training with the team for that long, but then again, I’m sure he knows the style that Ten Hag plays really well, and that’s why he got straight in the team. I think we can look forward to a really exciting season with Antony,” said Chadwick.

Manchester United next face Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8) in their UEFA Europa League opener at Old Trafford.

