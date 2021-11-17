Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo confident of playing in 2022 FIFA World Cup; Red Devils warned against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as next manager, and more - 16th November 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Watford in the Premier League this weekend. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, despite Portugal's 2-1 loss at home against Serbia in their last qualifier. Elsewhere, Manchester United have been warned against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo confident of playing in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, despite Portugal's defeat to Serbia in their last qualifying game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been going through difficult times since joining Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo was hoping to forget his domestic travails by helping his nation qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Portugal made a dream start to the game against Serbia, going ahead through Renato Sanches in the second minute. However, Serbia equalised through Dusan Tadic before Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner to break Portuguese hearts.

The result meant Cristiano Ronaldo's team will now need to navigate the playoffs to reach the quadrennial event. Nevertheless, the Manchester United star has taken to social media to express his confidence about Portugal's chances of appearing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Football has shown us time and again that sometimes the most difficult paths are the ones that lead us to the most desired outcomes. Yesterday's result was tough, but not tough enough to get us down," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The goal of being in the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive, and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal on its way to Qatar," continued Ronaldo.

Manchester United warned against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as next manager

Kevin Phillips has warned Manchester United against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Former England international Kevin Phillips has warned Manchester United against appointing Mauricio Pochettino as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement. The Norwegian is under immense pressure after a string of poor results at Old Trafford. The Argentinean is among the options The Red Devils are currently considering.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Pochettino's lack of trophy-winning credentials makes him a risky proposition.

“For a club the size of Man United, they need trophies, no matter what they are. When you lay all of your hopes on a manager who has never won a trophy, it is concerning,” said Phillips.

Manchester United preparing to cash in on Anthony Martial in January

Manchester United are looking to cash in on Anthony Martial this winter.

Manchester United are looking to cash in on Anthony Martial this winter, according to TEAMtalk via Calciomercato. The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The 25-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining The Red Devils in 2015.

The Red Devils are willing to let him leave for €45-50 million, which is less than the €54 million they paid for his services. United are eager to prioritise player sales this winter.

