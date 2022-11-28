Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo considering $225m offer from Saudi Arabian club; Red Devils agree terms with PSV forward, and more - November 27, 2022

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad at the turn of the year. Manager Erik ten Hag will seek reinforcements as he aims for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a monstrous offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 27, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo considering $225m offer from Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has a colossal offer on the table from Al Nassr, according to CBS Sports.

The Portuguese is a free agent at the moment after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement earlier this week. The 37-year-old’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan led to his departure.

Ronaldo, now a free agent, has been presented with a lucrative offer to move to the Middle East. Al Nassr were interested in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the summer, and their plans have not changed. The Saudi Arabian side have offered the Portuguese a three-year deal worth $75 million per year to join them.

Ben Jacobs



✍️ Story with



Ronaldo will give his answer after the World Cup and assessing other options.

Ronaldo, though, is eager to continue playing in Europe and wants to secure a move to a UEFA Champions League club.

Talks with Al Nassr are in an advanced stage, but the 37-year-old wants to assess his options before making a decision. If, like in the summer, the Portuguese fails to generate interest in his signature, a move to the Middle East could be an option.

Ronaldo has registered three goals in 16 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. Meanwhile, he scored in Portugal's 3-2 win in their FIFA World Cup opener earlier this week.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have struck a deal to take Cody Gakpo to Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

The Dutch forward was an option for Ten Hag in the summer, but the Red Devils failed to secure his services. The Dutch manager has retained his interest in his compatriot, and the two clubs have now made a breakthrough in their quest to secure his signature.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, who has registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this season. The Dutch forward is willing to move to Old Trafford to build on his recent good form. However, the Red Devils will have to strike a deal with the Eredivisie side this winter if they want to secure his services in January.

Cody Gakpo is Manchester United's main priority signing this winter.



PSV will only agree to negotiate from €60m but Erik ten Hag absolutely wants him.



PSV will only agree to negotiate from €60m but Erik ten Hag absolutely wants him.

The Premier League giants could be tempted to wait till the end of the season to make their move. However, with Gakpo’s stock rising by the day, any delay could be detrimental to Manchester United’s plans to secure the attacker. He has struck twice for the Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Joao Felix future

Joao Felix has admirers at Manchester United.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Joao Felix has asked to leave Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese forward is a target for Manchester United, who have identified him as a replacement for Ronaldo. The 23-year-old has struggled for minutes under Diego Simeone this season, prompting talks of his departure from the Wanda Metropolitano.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's tension between Felix and Simeone .

“Joao Felix is a special talent, but we know his situation with Atletico Madrid has not been easy. He’s had a good relationship with the club and the fans, but there are tensions with Diego Simeone. This is why he’s now open to leaving Atletico Madrid in 2023 – we’ll see if it’s in January or in the summer,” said Romano.

Romano denied that Felix has asked to leave. However, he added that any potential suitors for Felix would have to break the bank.

“It’s not true that Felix has asked to leave, but he’s open to a move. Atletico Madrid invested a lot of money in the young forward, so the board still want to protect the player and see if he can make it at the club. It also means the next club will have to make an important offer to persuade them to sell Felix,” said Romano.

Felix has appeared 18 times across competitions for Atletico this season, registering four goals and three assists.

