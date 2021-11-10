Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving Red Devils; Juventus interested in French star, and more - 9th November 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to put his Manchester United frustrations aside when he teams up with the national side. The Portuguese star’s presence has not been enough to arrest the recent slump of The Red Devils.

Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United, despite only joining the club this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in a Red Devils attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is already considering a departure from Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is already considering a departure from Old Trafford, according to The Express. Despite only having joined United this summer, the Portuguese is considering his future at the club after the team's prolonged run of poor form. The Red Devils have struggled in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo had to be at his talismanic best to get Manchester United over the line in quite a few games. However, the Portuguese is becoming disillusioned with the lack of direction at the club. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a serial winner throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is worried his record could be tarnished in his current stint with Manchester United. The 36-year-old has won almost everything on offer in European club football. The Portuguese is concerned The Red Devils are not prepared to fight for silverware yet.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo could ask to leave Manchester United if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. (Source: Daily Express)

If Manchester United miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo could seriously consider his future at the club. The Portuguese is desperate to continue his outstanding record in the Champions League, and will not accept an absence from the tournament.

The 36-year-old has been among the goals since returning to his old hunting ground. Cristiano Ronaldo has already registered nine goals and one assist from 12 games in all competitions for Manchester United.

Juventus interested in Anthony Martial

Juventus are interested in Anthony Martial.

Juventus are interested in Anthony Martial, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Frenchman’s career has hit a standstill at Manchester United. Martial has blown hot and cold during his stint with The Red Devils, and saw Edinson Cavani usurp him in the pecking order last season. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer has further affected his game time at Old Trafford.

In his debut season, Anthony Martial scored 17 goals for Manchester United aged just 19.



It’s not for everyone 🤩

In his debut season, Anthony Martial scored 17 goals for Manchester United aged just 19. It’s not for everyone 🤩 https://t.co/GYr9MUNL90

The Frenchman has appeared 265 times for Manchester United so far, scoring 79 goals. Juventus have identified Martial as a failsafe option if they are unable to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Gary Neville reveals he advised Manchester United to sign Joao Cancelo

Gary Neville has claimed he advised Manchester United to sign Manchester City ace Joao Cancelo

Gary Neville has claimed he advised Manchester United to sign Manchester City ace Joao Cancelo. The Englishman oversaw the Portuguese’s development during his time in charge of Valencia.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former Red Devils skipper revealed he had asked Manchester United to sign Cancelo.

“I had him as a very young player at Valencia, but you could just see exceptional talent. I made calls back to England; you could imagine which club I’m talking about, saying ‘if you’d ever take a young player, he’s one you’d take’,” said Neville

