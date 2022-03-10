Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo contemplating Old Trafford exit; Red Devils urged to sign West Ham United star as Paul Pogba replacement, and more - 9 March 2022

Manchester United will have to regroup quickly from their disappointing league defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils next face Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday as the race for the top four heats up. United trail fourth-placed Arsenal by a point but have played three games more.

Meanwhile, United's star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating an exit from Old Trafford. Elsewhere, club legend Teddy Sheringham wants the Red Devils to sign a West Ham United midfielder as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 9th March 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo contemplating Old Trafford exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a sorry figure at Old Trafford of late.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering his future at Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese raised expectations at Old Trafford after re-joining the club last summer. Unfortunately, his second stint at the club has been a frustrating one. He is the club's top scorer this season with 15 strikes across competitions but has netted just once in his last ten outings.

Ronaldo has been caught in the midst of a managerial turmoil in the English side. The Portuguese saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer depart last year, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick appointed as his successor. The 37-year-old has struggled under the German.

Ronaldo's struggles have drawn a fair bit of criticism, leaving the player frustrated. Things went over the boil when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was kept out of United's matchday squad for the Manchester Derby. The reason for Ronaldo's absence was touted to be a hip injury sustained by the player.

That decision could prove to be the final straw to break the camel’s back. Ronaldo is already reportedly engaged in showdown talks regarding his future at Old Trafford with his agent Jorge Mendes. The super agent is attempting to calm his client, but the Portuguese is intent on leaving Old Trafford soon. He could do so this summer if United fail to secure a top-four finish.

Teddy Sheringham wants Manchester United to sign Declan Rice as Paul Pogba replacement

Declan Rice is a sought-after player at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Declan Rice could be an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba. Speaking to Lord Ping, Sheringham said that his compatriot is currently the best midfielder in the world.

“It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Declan Rice. I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, 'He is the best midfielder in the world at the moment'. I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs. He understands the game; he’s got good pace; he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward,” said Sheringham.

He continued:

“He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have in a central midfield position."

Sheringham is convinced Rice could be an iconic signing for Manchester United.

“(Declan would be an upgrade on Pogba) because he is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy, but leads with the wrong character. He doesn’t inspire people around him; he doesn’t inspire his supporters around him whereas someone like Declan does. You want to roll with him, the way he plays the game,” said Sheringham.

Pogba is widely tipped to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer. Meanwhile, West Ham could demand over €100 million for Rice, who is also their captain.

Red Devils receive boost in Boubacar Kamara pursuit

Boubacar Kamara (right) will be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Boubacar Kamara. Marseille president Pablo Longoria has admitted that the Frenchman will leave the club this summer for free. The Red Devils are looking for a new defensive midfielder and have been linked with the 22-year-old.

Recently, Longoria expressed disappointment at failing to keep his star at the club.

“To lose a player at the end of the contract, especially one of your best and one with one of the best (transfer) values in the squad, is always a failure,” said Longoria.

Camara has made over 150 appearances for Marseille across competitions, including 32 this season, scoring four times and assisting on five occasions. He is demanding £150,000 weekly wages, which United may have no qualms paying. However, Atletico Madrid are also reportedly in the fray for his services.

