Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for behaviour during Newcastle United game; Red Devils warned not to offload Edinson Cavani in January, and more - 28 December 2021

Manchester United stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils went behind in the seventh minute of the game before Edinson Cavani came off the bench to salvage a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his behaviour during the Newcastle United game. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been warned not to offload Cavani in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for behaviour during Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for his attitude towards Manchester United’s younger players.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for his attitude towards Manchester United’s younger players during the Newcastle United game. The Portuguese was seen venting his frustration at the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho during the game.

Ronaldo regularly threw his arms up in the air in anger at misplaced passes. Speaking to talkSPORT, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor said that such behaviour could have a damaging impact on United’s youngsters.

“If you’re Greenwood, Rashford or Sancho, and you make a bad pass or a bad cross, you’re looking at Ronaldo, and he’s throwing his arms up! Why can’t he be like ‘oh unlucky, next time’ like Cavani when he came on?” said Agbonlahor.

Citing the example of Cavani, Agbonlahor said that Ronaldo needs to do more as a team player, saying:

"Rashford messed up his kick, and Cavani was clapping him, saying ‘next time’. I understand he (Cristiano Ronaldo) is one of the best, but the younger players coming through need the senior players to give them a hand when they’re not playing well."

"Confidence is low. It’s all about Ronaldo, running off the pitch after the game because he hasn’t got his goal. I feel he needs to do more to be a team player,” said Agbonlahor.

Red Devils warned not to offload Edinson Cavani in January

Frank McAvennie has advised Manchester United to keep hold of Edinson Cavani in January.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised Manchester United to keep hold of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Barcelona in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Cavani could be as lethal as Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils.

“You have to keep him. He’s got to be one of the best attackers at Manchester United. For me, there are few strikers better than Cavani on his day. You have a 20-plus goal striker there,” said McAvennie.

“Stick him in attack, and give him the same number of chances as Ronaldo, you will see a similar goal return. Letting him go is madness. He can still do a job, a great job. I’m a big fan of him, and I don’t know why he’s not playing more. Maybe it’s because there is an emphasis on the younger players at Manchester United,” continued McAvennie.

Juan Mata planning to join Real Sociedad next summer

Juan Mata is planning to join Real Sociedad next season.

Juan Mata is planning to join Real Sociedad at the end of his current contract with Manchester United, according to Sport Witness via AS. The Spaniard is in the final year of his current deal with the Red Devils, who could allow him to leave next summer.

The 33-year-old wants to move back to Spain, and Real Sociedad are interested in his services. However, Mata will have to accept a significant wage-cut to complete a move back to his country.

