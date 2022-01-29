Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for his conduct; Red Devils asked to sign star striker, and more - 28 January 2022

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table after 22 games. The Red Devils have won 11 and lost six of their games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Ian Wright has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his Jekyll and Hyde behaviour. Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce has advised United to rectify an old error and sign Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 28th January 2022.

Ian Wright criticises Cristiano Ronaldo for his conduct

Ian Wright has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his Jekyll and Hyde behaviour

Ian Wright has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his Jekyll and Hyde behaviour during the 3-1 win against Brentford in the Premier League last week. After he was taken off in the second half, he sulked for a while on the bench.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo was in Dubai to receive Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award Cristiano Ronaldo was in Dubai to receive Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award 🏆 https://t.co/9lczZrSwzL

Speaking to Optus Sport, as relayed by The Metro, Wright said that Ronaldo has not portrayed himself in good light with his recent conduct.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has come back to Manchester United at a time when he is lauded as one of the greatest ever. You see those scenes of the manager having to talk to him; it’s uncomfortable. And you’d have thought that with his experience, he would think not to do that there,” said Wright.

“I remember him talking to Elanga at length at the start of that game and you’re thinking: 'That’s brilliant!' "How good must that be for Elanga, a young player like that getting that schooling off of Ronaldo, and then he leaves the pitch like that, which was very confusing. I think that harms him because all that does is make the Lionel Messi brigade say: “Messi would never do that!'" continued Wright.

Sam Allardyce advices Manchester United to rectify old error and sign Erling Haaland

Sam Allardyce has advised Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland this year.

Sam Allardyce has advised Manchester United to rectify their old mistake and sign Erling Haaland this year. The Red Devils were linked with the Norwegian before he joined Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Genting Casino, as relayed by The Express, Allardyce pointed out that there is no risk associated with the move.

“Manchester United, I still think that, had they secured him, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still be in the job. And why Manchester United decided to let him go has been mind-boggling for me ever since it happened. And Ole had worked with him,” said Allardyce.

Haaland has netted 80 times in 83 games across all competitions for BvB, including 23 times this season. United were linked with Haaland before the player left Salzburg to join Dortmund in January 2020.

“Allegedly, it came down to finance,; then that is the biggest mistake that Manchester United – not Ole – made. When you go to 30 goals – touch wood, he stays injury-free – you've got 30 goals every season for seven or eight years, if you keep him. You’re never really going to get into trouble, but the rest of the team have to live up to his expectation as well, because he’ll want to win things," continued Allardyce.

With the player's release clause reportedly dropping to €75 million this summer, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the fray to snap up Haaland. However, with the two La Liga clubs not in the best of financial health, United might fancy their chances of signing the much sought-after striker.

Wolves want £40 million for Ruben Neves

Wolves want £40 million to part ways with midfielder Ruben Neves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want £40 million to part ways with Ruben Neves, according to The Sun. The Portuguese has been linked with a move to United once again. The Red Devils are eager to take him to Old Trafford as they look to add stability to their midfield.

However, the Midlands club are adamant that the Portuguese will not leave this summer. Wolves have slapped a £40 million valuation on his head to ward away potential suitors.

Edited by Bhargav