Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for picking on teammates; Red Devils initiate negotiations for RB Leipzig star, and more - 17 January 2022

Manchester United will have to overcome the disappointment of their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa as they prepare to face Brentford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils need all three points against the Bees to keep their top-four hopes in the Premier League alive. Currently in seventh place, they trail fourth-placed West Ham by six points, but have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for bullying his Manchester United teammates. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have begun negotiations with RB Leipzig for Amadou Haidara.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for picking on teammates

Garth Crooks has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo (in pic) for his behaviour towards his teammates.

The Portuguese recently rebuked United youngsters in an interview with Sky Sports. It didn’t go down well in all quarters, with many calling out the 36-year-old for being overly critical.

Crooks is part of that group and had some strong words for Ronaldo in BBC’s Team of the Week column.

“Ronaldo has expressed concern about the attitude of some his teammates, and suggested it needs to be better for United to be successful this term. I couldn’t agree more – and it should start with him,” wrote Crooks.

“Ever since he returned to Old Trafford, the Portuguese international has behaved like a prima donna. He may be the star of the show, but the constant waving of his hands in the air when events don't go his way - a sign that the crowd's moans and groans regarding United's failures are all down to his teammates and nothing to do with him - is irritating,” continued Crooks.

Crooks advised the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to work with his teammates when the going gets tough.

“Ronaldo always looks immaculate on the pitch but sometimes, especially when things are going badly, he has to get among the muck and nettles in order to pull his team through difficult periods,” added Crooks.

Manchester United initiate negotiations for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United have begun negotiations with RB Leipzig for Amadou Haidara.

The Red Devils are desperate to shore up their midfield this month. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified Haidara as the perfect fit for his system at Old Trafford.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between #MUFC and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between #MUFC and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara

Rangnick wants to bring in Haidara to sort out the issues pegging his midfield. Talks are at a nascent stage, but the Premier League giants could complete a deal for the player before the end of the month. Haidara is currently with Mali at the AFCON.

Red Devils want £15 million for Phil Jones

Manchester United have slapped a £15 million price tag on Phil Jones.

Jones has a history of injury-related issues, and is not a part of the future plans at Old Trafford. However, his asking price as well as weekly wages of £100,000 could be deal breakers in any potential move away from the club.

Edited by Bhargav