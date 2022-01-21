Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for post-substitution reaction, Red Devils contemplating move for Barcelona outcast, and more - 20 January 2022

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Brentford on Wednesday. Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford helped the Red Devils pick up their 300th away win in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Andy Townsend has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction after getting substituted. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are contemplating a move for a Barcelona outcast.

Manchester United @ManUtd



United become the first side to reach 300



#MUFC A landmark victoryUnited become the first side to reach 300 #PL away wins A landmark victory ✅United become the first side to reach 300 #PL away wins 👏#MUFC https://t.co/izMRZsUehO

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 20th January 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for post-substitution reaction

Andy Townsend has criticised Ronaldo for sulking after getting substituted.

Andy Townsend has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for sulking after being substituted in the game against Brentford.

The Portuguese was taken off in the 71st minute with Manchester United leading 2-0. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted for defensive solidity by replacing the 36-year-old with Harry Maguire. That decision irked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who couldn’t hide his frustrations.

Rangnick later played down the reaction, saying that it was only natural that Ronaldo wanted to stay on. However, speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend said he expected a better reaction from the Portuguese.

“We can see Rangnick talking to Cristiano Ronaldo, trying to keep him on side a little bit – Ronaldo didn’t look like he was having too much of it. I’m surprised at Ronaldo; I really am. I think he should be better than that,” said Townsend.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute fuming when he was substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford last night... Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute fuming when he was substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford last night...😡 https://t.co/6dzqgum1uR

Townsend believes Ronaldo should be put in his place by Rangnick or one of his teammates.

“It’s not just about him; it is most of the time but it shouldn’t always be. Tonight, it’s about getting the job done, getting the three points. That’s out of order. Rangnick should dig him out on that after the game; he should if he’s got enough about him. He won’t do it, but he should,” said Townsend.

“Or one of the players should; it would hurt Ronaldo far more if one of the boys said something to him. Raphael Varane could do it; Bruno Fernandes could do it…” continued Townsend.

However, Rangnick said about Ronaldo's reaction:

“Okay, it is normal. As a striker, he wants to score goals. He came back from a little injury, so, for me, it was important to bear in mind we have another game in three days time. On the other hand, we were two-nil up, the same result we had at Villa Park, and I decided to make sure we defend that lead this time."

“I think it was the right decision to switch to a back five. We scored the third goal, and then in the end, we would have wanted to keep a clean sheet, and unfortunately we didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet, but at least we made sure nothing happened anymore.”

Manchester United contemplating move for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Dembele.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Frenchman is all set to leave Barcelona this month. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old. Dembele is in the final six months of his current contract, and could be available for a nominal fee this month.

United, though, would only sign the Frenchman if the Blaugrana allow him to leave for free. Manchester United view Dembele as a direct replacement for Anthony Martial, and want the former to sign a long-term contract.

Red Devils reject Newcastle United bid for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Newcastle United to take Jesse Lingard on loan.

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Newcastle United to take Jesse Lingard on loan, according to The Guardian. The Englishman’s contract is all set to expire at the end of the current season. The Red Devils have attempted to tie him down to a new deal, albeit without success.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if the Magpies return with an improved offer for the 29-year-old. Rangnick has complained about a bloated squad at Old Trafford, and is open to letting Lingard leave.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav