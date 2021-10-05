Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo criticized for reaction after Everton game, Red Devils star wanted by Serie A duo, and more - 4th October 2021

Manchester United were left to rue their decision to start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Everton. The Toffees managed to earn a point as the Red Devils failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck despite taking the lead in the first half. The Portuguese was brought in early in the second half but failed to assert his influence in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism from a Manchester United legend for his reaction at the end of the 90 minutes. A Red Devils midfielder is wanted by Juventus and AC Milan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 4 October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticized for reaction after Everton game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized by Gary Neville for storming off the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized by Gary Neville for storming off the pitch at the end of Manchester United’s game against Everton. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Red Devils skipper pointed out that the Portuguese didn’t have to vent his frustrations at the draw.

“I watched the game and I watched him walk off. I can't say I liked it. Is Cristiano (Ronaldo) upset when he doesn't play? Yes. Is Cristiano upset when he doesn't score? Yes. Is Cristiano annoyed as hell when the team doesn't win? Of course. We know those things. He doesn't have to prove that,” said Neville.

The Englishman went on to claim Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior puts pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Neville also claimed that Manchester United will have to manage such situations better in the coming months to maintain integrity in the squad.

“He walks off the pitch, muttering to himself, which throws questions up in the air. What is he saying? Who is he annoyed with? It can only come back to the manager,” said Neville.

Donny van de Beek wanted by Serie A duo

Donny van de Beek is wanted by Juventus and AC Milan

Donny van de Beek is wanted by Juventus and AC Milan, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Dutchman is already planning to leave Manchester United after failing to find his footing at Old Trafford.

Everton are interested in his services and the Serie A duo have now entered the race for his signature. Van de Beek has clocked just six minutes for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Donny van de Beek's current plan is to leave #mufc in January. His situation cannot continue like it is and he needs to play. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] Donny van de Beek's current plan is to leave #mufc in January. His situation cannot continue like it is and he needs to play. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

AC Milan want the Manchester United star as a replacement for Franck Kessie, who is set to leave the club next summer. Juventus are also looking to the Dutchman to bolster their midfield at the turn of the year.

Manchester United star's agent pushing for Real Madrid move

Mino Raiola is pushing for Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United

Also Read

Mino Raiola is pushing for Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The superagent wants to take the Frenchman to Real Madrid next year. Pogba’s current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Manchester United remain desperate to tie him down to a new deal, but the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Spain.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee