Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo to decide future at club; Red Devils submit offer for Bayern Munich star, and more - 4 February 2022

Manchester United will welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday. The Red Devils saw off a stiff challenge from Aston Villa in the previous round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could decide his future at the club after the appointment of the next manager at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have submitted an offer for a Bayern Munich star.

Manchester United @ManUtd Your United XI to face Middlesbrough this evening



#MUFC | #FACup

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th February 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo to decide future at club after appointment of next Manchester United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo could decide his future at the club after the appointment of the next manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo could decide his future at Old Trafford after the appointment of the next Manchester United manager, according to 90 Min via ESPN. The Premier League giants appointed Ralf Rangnick to see them through the season. The interim manager will help the club select his successor at the end of the season.

Ronaldo is waiting to see who takes charge at Old Trafford before deciding on his future at the club. He joined the Red Devils last summer, and has been in decent goalscoring touch, scoring 14 goals across competitions.

However, United have not fared too well so far. Rangnick's side are effectively out of the Premier League title race, and are fighting to secure a top-four finish. They trail league leaders Manchester City by almost 20 points. United have progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, where they'll take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo turns 37 years old tomorrow... 🥺 Cristiano Ronaldo turns 37 years old tomorrow... 🥺 https://t.co/4jjXHNmxQY

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is set to turn 37 this weekend, and will have one year left in his contract at the end of the season. If the five-time Ballon d'Or is unconvinced by the new manager, he could consider a departure from Old Trafford for the second time.

Ronaldo is unlikely to have too many options to choose from if he opts to leave in the summer, though. He could opt to play out the rest of his career in the Middle East or in the MLS. A return to Portugal could also be on the cards.

Red Devils submit offer for Niklas Sule

Manchester United have submitted a contract offer for Niklas Sule.

Manchester United have submitted a contract offer for Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Bayern Munich defender is set to become a free agent this summer. The German defender has been a consistent performer at the Allianz Arena, and the Bavarians would have liked him to stay. However, the 26-year-old has already informed the Bundesliga giants that he will not sign an extension.

United are ready to take advantage of the situation. The Red Devils brought in Raphael Varane last summer. However, Harry Maguire's struggles has forced Rangnick to look for defensive reinforcements. Sule has emerged as an option, but United could face competition from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid for his services.

Noel Whelan tips Donny van de Beek to have a great future at Old Trafford

Noel Whelan believes Van de Beek has a future at Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan believes Donny van de Beek still has a future at Old Trafford. The Dutch midfielder was loaned to Everton in January after failing to secure game time with Manchester United. He has made 50 appearances, but mostly off the bench, scoring and assisting twice.

However, while speaking to Football Insider, Whelan lauded the Red Devils for not including a buying clause in the Dutchman's loan deal.

“Man United fans will be really disappointed to see him leave the club. However, it’s a really shrewd move from the club to allow him to leave, but manage to resist sending him out on a loan-to-buy deal. I think he has got a real future at Man United, and could explode under whoever comes in to replace Rangnick,” said Whelan.

“The time was right to get him out. Everton can give him those regular first-team minutes in the Premier League. I’m excited to see what he can do,” continued Whelan.

It remains to be seen if Van de Beek forces his way into the United first team after his short Everton spell.

