Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay at Old Trafford; former player believes Red Devils have to pay over the odds for Ajax forward, and more - August 21, 2022

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday. New manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate for three points against the Reds after losing his opening two games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Old Trafford this season. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Red Devils will have to pay over the odds for an Ajax forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 21, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to stay at Old Trafford this season, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese was desperate to leave Old Trafford earlier this summer. The 37-year-old offered his services to top clubs around Europe but failed to generate interest in his signature.

B/R Football @brfootball 19 years ago today, an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo subbed on for his Manchester United debut 19 years ago today, an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo subbed on for his Manchester United debut ✨ https://t.co/cDuYsDB8gH

The arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid has reportedly forced a change of heart. Ronaldo has now accepted that he will have to stay at United this season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract with the Red Devils runs till next summer, with an option for an additional year.

Ronaldo will hope to get off the mark for the season against the Reds on Monday.

Noel Whelan believes Manchester United have to pay over the odds for Antony

Antony is wanted at Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan believes Ajax can force Manchester United to pay over the odds for Antony. The Red Devils are eager to take the Brazilian to Old Trafford, but the Eredivisie giants are holding out for a colossal fee.

Fabrizio Romano



“I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in good financial position”. Ajax manager Schreuder: “We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don't want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here”, tells ESPN.“I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in good financial position”. Ajax manager Schreuder: “We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don't want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here”, tells ESPN. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Ajax“I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in good financial position”. https://t.co/Yr42zNRjp6

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Premier League giants’ lack of urgency this summer has put them on the back foot.

“They’ve put in this offer of 80 million euros. Ajax will look at that and reject it, because they know that Man United will come back with another huge bid. There are two weeks to go, and they know how in need of players they are. They can see how much they’re struggling,” said Whelan.

He added:

“They can hold a club like Man United to ransom because they’ve just left it too late in the window. Antony probably wants to move, but Ajax are going to make Man United work financially hard to get him in – and they have brought that on themselves.”

Recent reports suggest that Antony is eager to arrive at Old Trafford. He bagged 12 goals across competitions last season and has scored twice this campaign.

Casemiro not the answer to Red Devils’ troubles, says Noel Whelan

Casemiro left Real Madrid to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Noel Whelan is convinced that Casemiro alone cannot fix the problems at Manchester United. The Brazilian is the latest addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Casemiro, but warned that the Brazilian could live to regret the decision to join the Red Devils.

“There are no concerns about his age, for me. He’s won everything at Real Madrid and in Spain; he’s a really good, experienced player. My concern is, he’s had this success playing as part of a confident team – and a team who have a togetherness about them. He’s got the pedigree; there’s no doubt about it. He’s a quality player,” said Whelan.

He added:

“I’m just worried about him having a Cristiano Ronaldo moment – losing a couple of games and thinking ‘what have I just done?’ There are a lot of unhappy and not confident players at Man United right now. Is one player going to fix that? Not really.”

Casemiro will be a huge upgrade on the current options in midfield at Manchester United. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has arrived at Old Trafford in a deal worth £59.5 million and is set to earn £350,000 per week.

