Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge; Newcastle preparing massive offer for Red Devils star, and more - 4th December 2021

Manchester United are ready to usher in a new era under Ralf Rangnick. The German manager will take charge of his first game as The Red Devils’ interim manager on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for The Eagles game. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are preparing an offer for a Red Devils star. On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4th December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge of Manchester United, according to The Sun. The Portuguese gave a superb audition of his qualities to the new Red Devils manager in midweek. The 34-year-old scored a brace to help his club get the better of Arsenal. The first of those two goals was his 800th for club and country.

Ronaldo has been in superb form for Manchester United since returning to his old hunting ground this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the sole shining light in a dismal campaign so far for The Red Devils. The 34-year-old has helped lift the spirit at Old Trafford with his goalscoring exploits. He has scored 12 goals and set up two more from 16 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese has also received his fair share of criticism for his lack of pressing, though. Things are likely to get intense under the tutelage of Rangnick, whose tactics are built on the backbone of off-the-ball work ethics.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo is expected to be a crucial part of the German manager’s plans at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. However, the Portuguese could miss Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge after picking up an injury against Arsenal while doing his trademark goal celebration.

Newcastle United preparing massive offer for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United are preparing a blockbuster contract offer for Jesse Lingard, according to The Hard Tackle via The Times.

The Englishman’s current deal with Manchester United is set to expire next summer. The Red Devils would like to tie the Englishman down to a new contract. However, talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

Martin Hardy @mhardysport

- Nufc make Lingard signing number one priority

- Want to make him highest paid player in club history

- Prepared to pay substantial fee to land him

Story here:

thetimes.co.uk/article/newcas…

Newcastle United are plotting to take advantage of the situation. The Magpies are ready to pay a significant fee for the services of Jesse Lingard. They are also willing to make the Englishman their highest earner.

Ralf Rangnick has big job on his hands at Manchester United, says Kevin Campbell

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell believes Ralf Rangnick has a huge task on his hands at Manchester United. The Red Devils have attempted the least shots and faced the most in the Premier League this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe -43 - During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Crossroads. -43 - During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League, whilst also facing more opposition attempts than any team (60). Crossroads. https://t.co/NtlwzmyPCS

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that those numbers are a clear indication of the problems at Manchester United.

“Rangnick has to get to work straight away. He has a big job on his hands. It is alarming that it is happening like that for Manchester United. There is a lot of work that needs to be done there; that’s for sure,” said Campbell.

