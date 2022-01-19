Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo ecstatic on winning FIFA Special Best Award; Barcelona turn down €30 million offer from Red Devils for star defender, and more - 18 January 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Brentford on Wednesday in the Premier League. The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is ecstatic after winning the FIFA Special Best Award. Elsewhere, Barcelona have turned down a €30 million offer from the Red Devils for Ronald Araujo.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18th January 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo ecstatic after winning FIFA Special Best Award

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the FIFA Special Best Award.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Special Best Award for becoming the highest scorer in the history of men’s international football.

The Portuguese broke the record set by Iran’s Ali Daei when he scored his 110th goal for his nation in September last year. The 36-year-old has scored five more since then, taking his international tally to 115.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer, and has continued his goalscoring spree at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has plundered 14 goals in 21 games so far for the Red Devils.

“A very special award for a unique player,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino when presenting the award to Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old said on stage:

“(It’s) very beautiful. It was a dream. I never thought about beating that record, of scoring 115. The record was 109, right? So I’m six ahead. I’m so proud (to receive) a Special Award from FIFA, an organisation that I respect a lot.”

Ronaldo added that he would like to play on for a few more years, as he still feels the love, passion and motivation for the game, saying:

“I still have the passion for the game. Not just to score goals. It’s to entertain myself because I’ve played football since I was five, six years old. When I go out on the pitch, even in training, I’m still enjoying it ,and my motivation is still there. Even though I’m going to be 37 soon, I feel good, I feel motivated, I have been working hard since I was 18 years old, and I continue to."

He added that he is reaping the benefits of taking good care of his body:

“I love the game. I still have that passion. I want to continue. People ask me sometimes how many more years I’m going to play and I say I hope to play another four, five years. It’s all mental because I think that if you treat your body (well), when you need your body it’s going to give it back."

Ronaldo later took to social media to express his delight on winning the award.

“Winning The FIFA Special Best Award is a tremendous honor and a huge privilege. The fact that such a relevant institution chose to recognize me as the Top Goalscorer in the history of FIFA competitions is, for me, the pinnacle of my individual achievements in representation of my beloved country,” wrote Ronaldo.

“Now, it’s up to me to turn this award into extra fuel and motivation to help achieving all our goals at Man. United for this season, as well as to the upcoming playoff matches in March, so that Portugal can be at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and we can all keep writing this amazing story together,” continued Ronaldo.

Barcelona turn down €30 million offer from Manchester United for Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have rejected a €30 million offer from Manchester United for Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona have rejected a €30 million offer from Manchester United for Ronald Araujo, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils invested in Raphael Varane last summer. However, their woes at the back have shown no signs of abating.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to address the issue by targeting a new defender this year. Ronald Araujo has emerged as a target, with his current deal at Barcelona expiring next summer. The 22-year-old has played over 60 games for the club, scoring four times, including twice this season.

However, the Blaugrana want to tie the Uruguayan, a key first-team regular, down to a new contract, and are in no mood to offload him.

Anthony Martial willing to join Juventus

Anthony Martial is ready to join Juventus.

Anthony Martial is ready to join Juventus, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Frenchman has cut a sorry figure this season. He has netted 79 times for United since arriving at the club in 2016, but only one of those strikes have come this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and is disillusioned with life at Old Trafford. Martial wants to part ways with Manchester United, and has already informed the club of his wishes.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti Martial update: the striker has given the go-ahead for the possible move to .



🗣️ The club want him on loan and ask also



#MUFC #Calciomercato #Transfers Martial update: thestriker has given the go-ahead for the possible move to #Juventus 🗣️ Theclub want him on loan and ask also #ManUTD to pay a part of the salary. Evaluations ongoing. 🚨✅ Martial update: the 🇫🇷 striker has given the go-ahead for the possible move to #Juventus ⚪⚫.🗣️ The 🇮🇹 club want him on loan and ask also #ManUTD to pay a part of the salary. Evaluations ongoing. 🐓⚽#MUFC #Calciomercato #Transfers

Juventus are contemplating a move for the Frenchman. The Bianconeri are willing to take him on loan if the Red Devils pay part of his salary. The two clubs are engaged in negotiations, with the 25-year-old willing to move to Turin.

