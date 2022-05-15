Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo excited by Erik ten Hag arrival; Red Devils criticised for Edinson Cavani decision, and more - 14 May 2022

Manchester United are all set to hand over the reins of the first team to Erik ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will move upstairs in a consultant role.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is excited by the arrival of Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been criticised for their decision to let go of Edinson Cavani.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 14th May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo excited by Erik ten Hag arrival

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could remain at Old Trafford next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to win trophies under Erik ten Hag next season. The Dutch manager is all set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult first season since returning to his old hunting ground from Juventus last year. The 37-year-old is all set for a first trophyless campaign in 12 years, despite top-scoring for his club with 24 goals across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/euYaSsHlBG

However, Ronaldo believes good times are just around the corner with the imminent arrival of Ten Hag. Speaking to the club’s website, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said that the Dutchman will need time to adjust at United, though.

“What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants,” said Ronaldo.

He added:

“I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best, and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

Frank McAvennie criticises Manchester United for Edinson Cavani decision

Edinson Cavani is preparing to leave Old Trafford this summer on a Bosman move.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has criticised Manchester United for allowing Edinson Cavani to leave. The Uruguayan is in the final two months of his contract with the Red Devils but has not been offered a new deal yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Cavani’s experience would have been pivotal for Ten Hag. He said about the outgoing Manchester United striker:

“Well it looks like Cavani is going, which is a ludicrous decision. He is an unbelievable striker, and he is streets ahead of some of the other attackers there, let me tell you. When he plays, he scores, It’s as simple as that. But for whatever reason, he hasn’t played this season. He has the appearances, but they are all off the bench. You see the likes of Sancho and Rashford playing, but they are both struggling."

He added:

“Next season is going to be tough for them; there will be a lot of new players. You need an experienced head to keep the peace and keep everything stable. Cavani would be perfect for that, even if he doesn’t play so much. I know Ten Hag hasn’t even come through the door yet, but this looks like mistake number one to me."

Red Devils will take more than five years to get back to their best, says Paddy Kenny

Manchester United could take more than five years to get back to their best, according to former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny. The Red Devils have endured another underwhelming season and will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Manchester United are a broken team, elaborating:

“Where do you start with that team? I don’t have a clue. It’s just broken; they aren’t a team. Everyone at the club should be absolutely embarrassed by the way they are performing. These guys are playing for Man United. It’s not good enough. No disrespect to Brighton, but they shouldn’t be getting beaten 4-0. I wasn’t really surprised Brighton won, but to concede four and barely lay a glove on them, no."

He continued:

“Brighton don’t score goals; a few weeks ago they had scored one goal in eight games. Man United is just a broken club, and there is so much work to do to turn it around. It could take way more than five years. There is so much that needs to be fixed there; it’s not a quick fix."

Edited by Bhargav