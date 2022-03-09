Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo faked injury, says former player; Red Devils begin negotiations with Everton star, and more - 8 March 2022

Manchester United’s season went from bad to worse on Sunday when they succumbed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat at league leaders Manchester City. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, former player Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Cristiano Ronaldo faked his injury. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have begun talks with an Everton star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th March 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Cristiano Ronaldo faked injury

Cristiano Ronaldo was sorely missed against Manchester City.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Cristiano Ronaldo faked the injury that kept him away from the Manchester City game. The Portuguese has struggled for form this season, managing just one goal in ten appearances across competitions this year.

The 34-year-old was a high-profile absentee in United's starting eleven against the Citizens. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick later revealed that the player picked up a hip flexor injury. The Red Devils went on to lose the game 1-4, further damaging their chances of finishing fourth.

Reports claimed that Ronaldo flew to Portugal to recover from the injury. However, Agbonlahor refused to believe the Portuguese was injured.

“Our doctor came to see me Friday morning before training and said Cristiano could not train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same Saturday”. Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury: “I have to believe my medical department”, he told @DiscoMirror “Our doctor came to see me Friday morning before training and said Cristiano could not train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same Saturday”. Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury: “I have to believe my medical department”, he told @DiscoMirror 🔴 #MUFC“Our doctor came to see me Friday morning before training and said Cristiano could not train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same Saturday”. https://t.co/S9PVvKDOu7

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Ronaldo faked his injury, as he didn’t want to sit on the bench.

“I think it’s very odd. Ronaldo’s never injured and then out of the blue, he’s got a hip flexor. I think Ronaldo with a hip flexor would have at least been on the bench and able to come on. I feel there’s more going on behind the scenes. Maybe Ronaldo was told he’s not starting on Thursday then he’s decided ‘If I’m not starting, I’m not playing’. He’s seen how poor the side is,” said Agbonlahor.

The former player continued:

“It’s all speculation at this point, but there seems to be something more going on there. If it’s a Champions League game, I’d imagine he’d be fit and available. I’m not sure he’s actually injured. There’s something going on there at Manchester United. I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough. Something doesn’t seem right there."

Despite his recent poor form, Ronaldo remains United's top scorer across competitions this season, having netted 15 times.

Manchester United begin negotiations with Richarlison

Richarlison (centre) is on Ralf Rangnick’s radar.

Manchester United have begun talks with Richarlison over a proposed move this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils fear Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club this summer and are putting together contingency plans. The Portuguese missed the Manchester Derby this weekend due to injury and could be eager to start anew this summer.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @caughtoffside] Manchester United have opened talks with the agents of Everton’s Richarlison as they prepare for Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential departure this summer. #MUFC Manchester United have opened talks with the agents of Everton’s Richarlison as they prepare for Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential departure this summer. #MUFC [@caughtoffside]

The Premier League giants are already looking for replacements in the market and have identified the Everton star as an option to indulge in. The two parties have reportedly met to chalk out a plan. United are ready to hand the Brazilian a huge raise, and Everton could let him go for €60-70 million.

Richarlison, 24, has had 59 goal contributions in nearly 150 games across competitions for Everton.

Juan Mata set to leave Old Trafford

Juan Mata has struggled for minutes this season.

Juan Mata is set to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is no longer guaranteed game time. However, that has not deterred his potential suitors. The 33-year-old is reportedly wanted in La Liga, and a return to Spain could be on the cards at the end of the season.

Mata joined Manchester United in 2014, but never really lived up to expectations at Old Trafford. His current contract with the Red Devils is set to run out at the end of the season. The Premier League giants are not planning on extending his stay at the club.

The Spaniard has made nearly 100 goal contributions in 277 games across competitions for the club. However, he has not played in the Premier League this season.

