Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could force three players out of Old Trafford, Juventus plotting swap deal for Paul Pogba, and more - 19th December 2021

Manchester United could move to within five points of third-placed Chelsea if they win their two games in hand. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League but have played two games fewer than all the top four teams.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly forcing three players out of Manchester United. Juventus are offering the Red Devils two players in exchange for Paul Pogba.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 19 December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo could force three players out of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could force three players out of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could force three players out of Manchester United, according to The Express. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils this summer after cutting ties with Juventus. The 36-year-old has been outstanding so far, scoring 13 times and setting up two more from 18 games.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence has had an adverse effect on at least three players. The Portuguese’s arrival had a direct impact on Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan had to give up his shirt number as well as his place in the starting eleven for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Cavani signed a new deal with Manchester United this summer.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 📊 | Cristiano Ronaldo since rejoining Man Utd:



Premier League :

👕 13 appearances

⚽ 7 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



Champions League :

👕 5 appearances

⚽ 6 goals



Inevitable. 🔥👏🏼 📊 | Cristiano Ronaldo since rejoining Man Utd:Premier League :👕 13 appearances ⚽ 7 goals 🅰️ 2 assists Champions League :👕 5 appearances ⚽ 6 goals Inevitable. 🔥👏🏼 https://t.co/wVghsuYKHZ

However, the Uruguayan’s second season with the Red Devils has not been as planned. The player is being courted by Barcelona and could be tempted to leave. Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Manchester United has also caused frustration for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman missed the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

However, Rashford has struggled to striker up a partnership with the Portuguese in attack. Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team has affected the 24-year-old’s output in front of goal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also pushed Anthony Martial further down the pecking order at Manchester United. All three could leave the club next year and the Red Devils might have to spend a fortune to replace them.

Juventus plotting swap deal for Paul Pogba

Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United two players in return for Paul Pogba

Juventus are ready to offer Manchester United two players in return for Paul Pogba, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Frenchman’s current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the current season. The Premier League giants have offered him an extension, but Pogba is yet to respond.

Juventus are ready to test Manchester United’s resolve by offering Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sancho as part of the deal. The Bianconeri are desperate to sign Pogba in January to help turn their fortunes around.

Manchester United interested in Watford striker

Manchester United are interested in Emmanuel Dennis

Manchester United are interested in Emmanuel Dennis, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Watford striker has been in outstanding form in the current season. Dennis has scored seven goals and set up five more from 15 games in the Premier League so far. The Red Devils are enticed by his qualities.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United want to bring him in to address the uncertain future of Edinson Cavani. The 24-year-old is versatile enough to play across the front-three, which will suit Ralf Rangnick’s tactics at Old Trafford.

Edited by Parimal