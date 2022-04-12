Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo handed Erik ten Hag warning; Red Devils advised to drop Harry Maguire, and more - 11 April 2022

Manchester United’s top-four hopes are hanging by a thread at the moment. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards next face Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points.

Meanwhile, Kiki Musampa has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that he might not fit in Erik ten Hag’s plans. Elsewhere, Nemanja Vidic has advised the Red Devils to drop Harry Maguire from their starting XI.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th April 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo handed Erik ten Hag warning by Kiki Musampa

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford so far.

Former Ajax star Kiki Musampa has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that he might struggle to break into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager is the favourite to take over the reins at Manchester United this summer. Ronaldo has endured a difficult season since rejoining the Red Devils last summer, despite scoring 18 times across competitions.

Ronaldo has struggled to cope with Rangnick’s tactics so far. However, Musampa believes things could get tougher if Ten Hag takes charge. Speaking to Stadium Astro, as relayed by The Express, Musampa said that Ten Hag’s team-first concept might not favour five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is not really a (Erik) Ten Hag-type player. Why? Because the philosophy of Ten Hag is all about the team, and everybody got his piece of work to do within the team. Your thought needs to be connected with the team; the way I see Ronaldo connected with the team in the last part of the pitch, he a lot of the time goes for his success and miss the awareness of runners and of teammates,” said Musampa.

He continued:

“That's something that can be crucial in the team from Ten Hag because for him, the way he plays, he really demands from all the players to always think of the team first, just like a (Louis) Van Gaal type of coach."

Musampa went on to compare the situation with Louis van Gaal's stance on having Ronaldinho at Barcelona.

"I remember Van Gaal saying this when he went to Barcelona when they asked him about Ronaldinho and he once said he would rather not have him in his team; those type of players play on how they feel in a situation. Whilst these coaches, they really want to bring a way of playing in their team, and that's contrary,” added Musampa.

Nemanja Vidic advises Manchester United to drop Harry Maguire

Nemanja Vidic wants his former club to drop Harry Maguire.

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has advised his former club to drop Harry Maguire. The Englishman has struggled for form this season, and his indifferent performances have hurt the team.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Nemanja Vidic believes Ralf Rangnick should consider leaving Harry Maguire out for 'harder' matches 🤔 Nemanja Vidic believes Ralf Rangnick should consider leaving Harry Maguire out for 'harder' matches 🤔 https://t.co/sI7gs619MW

Speaking to The Athletic, Vidic said that Maguire should be dropped from the tougher games to help him get back to form.

“Every player has a problem with form at some time in his career. I did, and it’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things, and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence. A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches,” said Vidic.

He continued:

“The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him. It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake. You’re asking me this, and I’m replying as a coach."

RB Leipzig attempting to hijack Manchester United's move for Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is wanted in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig are attempting to hijack Manchester United’s move for Erik ten Hag, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Ajax manager is the frontrunner for the hot seat at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are hoping the Dutchman can help them get back to their glory days. They are even willing to pay the Eredivisie giants compensation to secure his services.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #mufc telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… RB Leipzig are attempting to hijack Manchester United’s move to hire Erik ten Hag as their next manager | @JBurtTelegraph RB Leipzig are attempting to hijack Manchester United’s move to hire Erik ten Hag as their next manager | @JBurtTelegraph #mufc telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

However, Leipzig are plotting to pour cold water over United's plans. The Bundesliga giants are doing quite well under Domenico Tedesco but believe Ten Hag can take them to a higher level. However, the Dutchman is widely expected to move to Old Trafford this summer.

