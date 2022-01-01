Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Old Trafford; Red Devils urged to sign Bayern Munich star, and more - 31 December 2021

Manchester United ended 2021 on a positive note by getting the better of Burnley on Thursday. The Red Devils won 3-1 against the Clarets to finish the year in sixth place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent has said that the Portuguese is happy at Manchester United. Elsewhere, a former England manager has urged the Red Devils to sign a Bayern Munich striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 31st December 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Manchester United, says agent

Ronaldo is happy at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United, his agent Jorge Mendes has said. The Portuguese made a sensational return to Old Trafford this summer from Juventus. The 36-year-old has hit the ground running with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has registered 14 goals and three assists from 20 games across competitions for United thus far. However, there have been rumours that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is frustrated with the Red Devils’ dismal form. There has been speculation about the Portuguese’ future at the club, especially since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo was previously expected to struggle under the German’s high-press tactics. The 36-year-old, though, has defied odds to hold his own so far. However, there have been reports of discontent with a few of his teammates. The Portuguese’s future has continued to make headlines, as a result.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 JORGE MENDES:



"Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure." JORGE MENDES:"Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure." https://t.co/2BxROvRV2e

However, Mendes has said that Ronaldo is happy at United. Speaking to Sky Italia, as relayed by Sports Mole, the super-agent predicted a great season ahead for the 36-year-old

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He's going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It's going to be a great season for him, I'm sure,” said Mendes.

Red Devils urged to sign Robert Lewandowski

Fabio Capello has advised United to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Ex-England manager Fabio Capello has advised Manchester United to sign Robert Lewandowski. The Red Devils are in the market for a new No.9 due to the uncertain futures of Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Fabio Capello on Robert Lewandowski:



🗣“Lewandowski could leave Bayern. I know there are rumors. I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward and it is Manchester United which now uses Ronaldo in that position." Fabio Capello on Robert Lewandowski: 🗣“Lewandowski could leave Bayern. I know there are rumors. I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward and it is Manchester United which now uses Ronaldo in that position." https://t.co/Vaq7gLbpu1

Speaking to Sky Italia, as relayed by Tribal Football, the Italian said that Manchester United lack a true centre-forward.

“Lewa could leave Bayern. I know there are rumours, I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League, there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward, and it is Manchester United, which now uses Cristiano Ronaldo in that position,” said Capello.

Bayern Munich interested in Donny van de Beek

Bayern Munich are interested in Donny van de Beek.

Bayern Munich are interested in Donny van de Beek, according to Fichajes. The Dutchman has cut a sorry figure since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020. His luck has not improved under interim manager Ralf Rangnick too. The 24-year-old is now willing to end his association with the Red Devils.

The Bavarians are interested in Van de Beek. Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of the Dutchman, and wants him at the Allianz Arena. Manchester United could be willing to offload him in January for a suitable price.

Edited by Bhargav