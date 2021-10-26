Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo irritated with Mason Greenwood; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not good enough for Red Devils, says former player, and more - 25th October 2021

Even Cristiano Ronaldo's presence was not enough for Manchester United to stand up to Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils endured a humiliating 0-5 home defeat against their arch-rivals, with the Portuguese a mere spectator in the game.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is irritated with Mason Greenwood's approach on the pitch. Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not good enough for the Red Devils, according to a Liverpool legend.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 25th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo is irritated with Mason Greenwood, according to ESPN. The Portuguese enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford after rejoining Manchester United this summer. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled in the Premier League recently, with the Red Devils managing just one point from their last four games.

Ronaldo's initial impact seems to have worn out, although he has still been inspirational in the UEFA Champions League. One of the reasons, ESPN claims, is the lack of understanding between the front three of Manchester United, especially the Portuguese and Mason Greenwood.

It has been observed that the two of them do not coordinate well in the final third, and hardly pass to each other. That has hurt the Red Devils, who have failed to impose their authority in the opposition box.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Solskjaer is struggling to get Ronaldo and Greenwood to link up, sources have told @MarkOgden_ Solskjaer is struggling to get Ronaldo and Greenwood to link up, sources have told @MarkOgden_ 😬 https://t.co/LxG7XfIzDp

Ronaldo is particularly irritated by Greenwood's penchant to shoot instead of passing the ball. The Portuguese wants Greenwood to find him in goalscoring positions, but the 20-year-old has shown an affinity to go for goal himself. Ronaldo wants the youngster to create more goalscoring opportunities rather than attempting to score all the time.

Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not good enough for Manchester United. Speaking after United's defeat against Liverpool, as relayed by Sky Sports, the former Reds defender claimed the Norwegian is not at the level of the top managers in the Premier League.

“I think Ole has done a good job, but to take on Klopp, Tuchel and Pep, Manchester United need a better manager. Ole is not a manager for Manchester United, said Carragher.

"He's done really well, but you need someone to take them to the next level. Unfortunately, Solskjaer is not Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel. It's staring you in the face," continued Carragher.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano To be clear about Antonio Conte. He’s never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it’s not in his style - the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United 🔴 #MUFC Still no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation - matter of respect. To be clear about Antonio Conte. He’s never been a fan of joining clubs during the season as it’s not in his style - the only club right now that could change Antonio's mind is Manchester United 🔴 #MUFCStill no official talks. Depends of Solskjær situation - matter of respect. https://t.co/eaXrgygCjB

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Paul Pogba, according to Transfer Market Web.

The Bianconeri were expected to take their former player back to Turin if he was available for free next summer. Pogba is in the final year of his current contract with Manchester United, and has not yet put pen to paper on an extension.

The Frenchman could ignite a melee for his services if he becomes a free agent next summer. However, Juventus won't fight for his signature due to his wage demands.

