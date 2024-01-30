Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo issue at Old Trafford outlined; Red Devils want Gleison Bremer, and more - January 30, 2024

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Thursday (February 1) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a 4-2 win at Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils coach Mike Phelan has outlined the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's disastrous second stint at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 30, 2024:

Cristiano Ronaldo issue at Old Trafford outlined

Cristiano Ronaldo is plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Mike Phelan reckons Cristiano Ronaldo's refusal to accept lower standards were at the root of his disastrous second stint with Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2021, in what initially looked like a coup for the Red Devils, but the move eventually turned sour.

Cristiano Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag and gave a controversial interview that sealed his fate with Manchester United. The former Real Madrid man eventually left at the end of 2022 to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Phelan said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell out with a lot of people due to his tough mindset.

"The second time around, he came in a lot older and a lot more opinionated, strong-willed, He still had massively high standards and was terrific to work with. But I’d probably say a tougher mindset.

"I liked it because he didn’t want his standards to drop. He wanted other people’s standards to come up. And, sometimes, you lose a few people along the way when that happens," said Phelan.

He continued:

“I remember certain times when he pushed and pushed hard, and he didn’t get much reaction or much response. And there was frustration. And he probably realised, and I don’t know as I never had that conversation with him, that he couldn’t be successful at Manchester United. So his challenges were elsewhere.”

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared 346 times for the Red Devils over two stints, registering 145 goals and 64 assists.

Manchester United want Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Gleison Bremer, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Red Devils remain in the market for defensive reinforcements this year, with Raphael Varane's contract expiring at the end of the season. The French defender is linked with an exit and a replacement has become a priority for Ten Hag.

Bremer has apparently caught the attention of the Dutch manager, after an impressive run with Juventus. The 26-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions this campaign, helping register 13 clean sheets.

The Premier League giants are pleased with his efforts and are working to bring him to Old Trafford. The Bianconeri are in talks to tie the Brazilian down to a new deal but could let him go for €70 million this summer.

Erik ten Hag yet to make Facundo Pellistri decision

Facundo Pellistri is close to an exit this month.

Erik ten Hag is yet to approve Facundo Pellistri's loan move to Granada, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Uruguayan forward has struggled for chances under the Dutch manager and has agreed to join the La Liga side on loan. The 22-year-old has registered just three starts in 14 outings for Manchester United this season and wants to leave in search of regular football.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Moretto said that Ten Hag remains undecided about letting him leave amid the club's injury woes.

"The truth is that the Manchester United manager still has doubts about whether the departure of Facundo Pellistri is the right thing for the club right now.

"Ten Hag is still undecided about the issue, taking into account injuries and the fact that Manchester United won’t sign anyone between now and the end of the window, he’s considering whether it will leave his squad short in the second half of the season,” wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“It looks like he’ll make a decision in the coming hours – time is obviously running out – because everything else is done. Granada have an agreement with Manchester United.

"Pellistri has said yes to the move, and he’s ready to travel, so it’s just ten Hag’s OK they’re waiting on. The club are happy for him to leave.”

With Anthony Martial out until April and a replacement unlikely in January, the Red Devils are light in attack, though.