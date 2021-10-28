Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo keeping Red Devils from falling apart; PSG renew interest in French star, and more - 27th October 2021

Manchester United are in dire straits, and even the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team has failed to stop their alarming decline. The Red Devils have failed to win any of their last four games in the Premier League. But they will look to the Portuguese for inspiration when they face Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

Ronaldo is reportedly keeping the Manchester United backroom together amid reports of distress. Elsewhere, PSG have renewed their interest in a Red Devils star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th October 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeping Manchester United from falling apart

Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping the Manchester United dressing room from falling apart.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping the Manchester United dressing room from falling apart, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are enduring a wretched run of form, and things have escalated after a demoralising defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is on the line, with many calling for his head. There's trouble reported from the backroom as well, but Ronaldo is doing all he can to ensure the team stays united.

Manchester United have resisted removing the Norwegian from the job so far. The Red Devils are willing to stick with Solskjaer for now, and Ronaldo is pushing to establish peace in the backroom. There are unconfirmed reports that quite a few of the players are dissatisfied with the Norwegian. But Ronaldo is still backing Solskjaer to turn things around at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has asked the team to put their differences aside and work together for the collective cause. Ronaldo has also warned his teammates not to do anything drastic even if they are unconvinced by the Norwegian's tactics. The Portuguese wants every United player to keep giving their best on the pitch.

PSG renew interest in Paul Pogba

PSG have reignited their interest in Paul Pogba.

PSG have reignited their interest in Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Frenchman's current contract with United runs out next summer, and it looks increasingly likely he will leave Old Trafford. Pogba is wanted by quite a few clubs around Europe, especially if he becomes available for free.

United Journal @theutdjournal #mujournal[ 🗣️ — @JorisCrolbois :" Paul Pogba isn't happy to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He loves the city and his family enjoys it there. It's not easy for PSG to sign him because there are lots of midfielders there." #mufc @FabrizioRomano Twitch] 🗣️ — @JorisCrolbois:" Paul Pogba isn't happy to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He loves the city and his family enjoys it there. It's not easy for PSG to sign him because there are lots of midfielders there."#mufc #mujournal[@FabrizioRomano Twitch]

The Parisians were linked with a move for him in the summer, but Pogba ended up staying with the Red Devils. However, the Ligue 1 giants are ready to renew their interest in the Frenchman, and are hoping to strike up a deal in January for his possible move in the summer.

Manchester United battling Barcelona and Real Madrid for Franck Kessie

Manchester United are locked in battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for Franck Kessie.

Manchester United are locked in battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the services of Franck Kessie, according to Transfer Market Web.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

United have struggled massively this season due to the absence of a holding midfielder. The Red Devils are eager to address the issue next year, and have reportedly eyed Kessie as a viable option.

The Ivorian's current deal expires next summer, but he has not agreed to an extension yet. The Red Devils believe Kessie could be an ideal replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic.

Edited by Bhargav