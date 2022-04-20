Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo labelled a panic buy; Red Devils reignite interest in Pau Torres, and more - 19 April 2022

Manchester United have travelled to Anfield on Tuesday to face Liverpool in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick desperately needs three points against the Reds to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo a panic buy. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have reignited their interest in Pau Torres.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 19th April 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled a panic buy by Roy Keane

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Liverpool due to the death of his newborn child.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Cristiano Ronaldo was a panic buy by his former club. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus last summer with a lot of hype. However, the 37-year-old’s season has not unfolded as he would have liked, despite Ronaldo top-scoring for the club with 21 strikes across competitions..

Speaking on LADbible TV, as relayed by The Mirror, Keane pointed out that Ronaldo has performed well so far.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn't it? I still think it was worth the gamble. The bigger picture, he's not a great signing because of his age and what have you,” said Keane.

He continued:

“I still think he can bring something to the party, and I think he has. What's gone on around him hasn't been good enough. I think he could have shown more leadership skills; he's been left out and hasn't played all the games, but he's still showed moments. The Tottenham game, some of the European games, it was worth the gamble. It was a panic, it was a panic."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, though, said that he is disappointed with Ronaldo this season, despite his decent goalscoring form for United. He said:

“I've been disappointed with him this season, not with the goals, but it hasn't gone well for United, and I'd like him to be more of a leader. I'm not bothered if he gets the odd goal – his goal record is amazing – he's a legendary figure. I just think sometimes, I look back at the Everton game, he was throwing his arm up at players, kicking the ball out at times; we all get frustrated, but I'd love to see him be that guy who lifts the younger players a little bit. I just think that's been lacking."

He continued:

“When you watch Ronaldo and United's outfield players, he's still been one of the best – if not the best. He's the one who's had four or five moments where you go 'wow'. For Ronaldo to be playing at one of the top European clubs at 37, it's unbelievable. For United to buy Ronaldo, I thought it was a joke. It was either a panic because they thought they'd get Ronaldo – whether they were kidded by all the social media stuff, fans at the first game, I thought it was a bit embarrassing."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has missed the Liverpool game due to the tragic death of his newborn son, while his newborn daughter survived.

Manchester United reignite Pau Torres interest

Pau Torres is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Pau Torres, according to The Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils' backline has been a mess this season, and Rangnick is eager to make amends this summer. The Premier League giants are planning to sign a centre-back this year and have Torres on their wishlist.

The Spaniard is a long-term target of Manchester United. The 25-year-old is in no hurry to leave Villarreal, but he is willing to consider offers at the end of the season. His release clause stands at €60 million, and his contract with the La Liga team expires in 2024. Villarreal are only willing to consider a cash-only offer for their star.

Ralf Rangnick reveals he has recommended couple of players to club

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he has recommended a couple of players to the Manchester United hierarchy. The German is all set to move upstairs this summer once a new manager takes over the reins at the club.

Speaking at his press conference, Rangnick said that the recommended players would add value to the club, regardless of who takes charge next.

“There might be a couple of players - and I have already named those players to the board - that independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United," said Rangnick.

