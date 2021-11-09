Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'leading' dressing room uprising against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; Real Madrid enter race for Red Devils target, and more - 8th November 2021

Even Cristiano Ronaldo might not have foreseen the current situation at Manchester United when he decided to rejoin the Red Devils this summer. Despite the presence of the outstanding Portuguese, The Red Devils are going through one of their worst phases on the field in recent memory.

Ronaldo is reportedly leading a player uprising against manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have entered the race for a Red Devils target.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo leading dressing room uprising against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading a dressing room revolt against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading a dressing room revolt against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to The Express via The Daily Mail.

The Norwegian was already in troubled waters leading up to the weekend’s game against Manchester City. The Red Devils have been poor under Solskjaer in recent games. Ronaldo was part of a stellar recruitment drive this summer, but things have not worked at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus, hoping to inspire the sleeping giants to reclaim their glory. Unfortunately, The Red Devils have failed to build on their progress over the past two seasons under Solskjaer. Despite the addition of the Portuguese to the team, Solskjaer looks no closer to guiding his team to silverware.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season: ⬇️



—5 goals in 4 games

—90+5' winner vs. Villarreal

—81' winner vs. Atalanta

—90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season: ⬇️—5 goals in 4 games—90+5' winner vs. Villarreal—81' winner vs. Atalanta—90+1' equalizer vs. Atalanta https://t.co/M4kx93L7z1

Cristiano Ronaldo was shocked to discover the drop in standards at Manchester United since his departure in 2009.

The Portuguese has reportedly taken matters into his own hands now. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is among a rising number of senior players frustrated with Solskjaer. The Norwegian has come under scrutiny due to a slew of controversial decisions involving team selection and tactics.

Ronaldo has previously backed Solskjaer, but believes the time is now ripe for a change.

Real Madrid enter race for Ruben Neves

Real Madrid have entered the race for Ruben Neves.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Portuguese midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils were scouting the market for a defensive midfielder, and reportedly had Neves on their wish list. However, a move failed to materialise.

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1



🥇 92 passes

🥇 8 accurate long passes

🥈 2 interceptions

🥈 92% pass accuracy

🥈 75 passes



💪 4 duels won

⚡️ 1/1 dribbles completed

🚫 1 tackle

↗️ 1 clearance



@rubendsneves_ | @Wolves Rúben Neves tonight (v Everton):🥇 92 passes🥇 8 accurate long passes🥈 2 interceptions🥈 92% pass accuracy🥈 75 passes💪 4 duels won⚡️ 1/1 dribbles completed🚫 1 tackle↗️ 1 clearance Rúben Neves tonight (v Everton): 🥇 92 passes 🥇 8 accurate long passes🥈 2 interceptions 🥈 92% pass accuracy 🥈 75 passes 💪 4 duels won⚡️ 1/1 dribbles completed 🚫 1 tackle ↗️ 1 clearance @rubendsneves_ | @Wolves https://t.co/gawUBCOVs1

The Portuguese has appeared 187 times for Wolves since joining them in 2017, and has scored 21 goals. Manchester United are expected to reignite their interest in Neves after a woeful start to the new campaign. However, The Red Devils will have to compete with Liverpool and Los Blancos for his signature.

Manchester United target open to joining Barcelona

Jules Kounde is open to joining Barcelona.

Jules Kounde is open to joining Barcelona, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Kounde is also wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Red Devils could be forced to invest in their backline again next year, despite bringing in Raphael Varane this summer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United have identified the Frenchman as a possible target, but it now appears Kounde could join the Blaugrana instead. The 22-year-old has appeared 101 times for the La Liga side, scoring six goals and setting up two others.

Edited by Bhargav