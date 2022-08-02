Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo left to rue decison to join Red Devils, says former player; Sevilla interested in Alex Telles, and more - August 1, 2022

Manchester United will start their new campaign by welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7. New manager Erik ten Hag is putting together his final preparations before his first taste of Premier League football.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join the Red Devils last summer has backfired. Elsewhere, Sevilla are interested in Alex Telles.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 1, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo left to rue decison to join Manchester United, says Frank McAvennie

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join Manchester United has come back to haunt him, according to Frank McAvennie. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, hoping to inspire the club back to their glory days. However, he's now stuck in the UEFA Europa League and desperately wants to leave.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Ronaldo only joined the Red Devils due to Sir Alex Ferguson.

“One thing I want to say about Ronaldo is that he’s a winner. If you’re in a team, and you’ve got inferior players, players that don’t want to listen to you, you won’t want to play football. Man United are a huge club, Ronaldo knows that. He’ll be so disappointed with the players that are there because there’s a lot of players there that are not good enough for Man United. It has been so hard for Ronaldo,” said McAvennie.

He added:

“By all accounts, he only went for Sir Alex Ferguson, and that’s backfired big time. He wants to play Champions League football, and he hasn’t got that. He scored 20 odd goals last season; where would United be without his goals? (Anthony) Martial and (Marcus) Rashford aren’t going to do that; they’ve had chance after chance after chance.”

Sevilla interested in Alex Telles

Alex Telles is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Sevilla are interested in Alex Telles, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has become surplus to requirements at Manchester United since the arrival of Tyrell Malacia.

The Dutch left-back is likely to compete with Luke Shaw for a place in the starting XI. Telles is unlikely to secure regular football under Ten Hag, so the Red Devils are ready to move him on.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles.Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. https://t.co/Yo5yULon8t

Despite recent reports, Porto are not interested in the player. Sevilla are among a handful of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation. However, the Old Trafford outfit will have to pay part of Telles’ salary for any potential deal to materialise.

Ethan Laird set to join Watford on loan

Ethan Laird will leave Old Trafford on loan this summer.

Ethan Laird will join Watford on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. Laird rose through the ranks at Old Trafford but has struggled to break into the first team.

The Red Devils have been sending him out on loan to ensure he plays regularly. With Diogo Dalot emerging as the first-choice right-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also in the mix, Laird’s situation is unlikely to improve.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play - Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week.Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play - Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. 🔴 #MUFCTen Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play - Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. https://t.co/XtGTAOeliC

The Premier League giants are eager for the youngster to continue his development away from Old Trafford. The club are working with Watford to complete a deal for Laird this week.

