Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Old Trafford; Red Devils receive boost in pursuit of Danish midfielder, and more - June 20, 2022

Manchester United endured an underwhelming campaign in the recently concluded 2021-22 season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the league and also failed to get their hands on silverware.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Danish midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 20, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo could be an asset for Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The Portuguese arrived at Manchester United from Juventus last year but failed to inspire the club to a top-four finish. The 37-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils, with AS Roma interested in his signature.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @FabrizioRomano : "No updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester. Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him." [ @caughtoffside 🗣 @FabrizioRomano: "No updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester. Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him." [@caughtoffside]

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ronaldo, who struck 24 times last season, is unlikely to leave the club this summer.

“I’m aware that there has been some paper talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible move to Roma this summer, but I think any nervous United fans can relax about this one. Honestly, I don’t have any updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as of today. His salary is still huge for any Italian club, and I am not aware of any negotiations to get Cristiano away from Manchester,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with him, and at the moment AS Roma are very happy with Tammy Abraham as the star of the project in Jose Mourinho’s 3-4-2-1. Ronaldo’s always going to make headlines, but for the reasons above, I don’t think this is a serious worry for United at the moment.”

Manchester United receive boost in Christian Eriksen pursuit

Christian Eriksen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Christian Eriksen. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit of the Danish midfielder.

The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the 30-year-old. The Dane will be available on a Bosman move once his contract with Brentford expires this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race.Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. 🇩🇰 #transfersTottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed.

Erik ten Hag is attempting to improve his midfield options this summer and has his eyes on Eriksen. The 30-year-old was previously on Spurs' radar, but the London side have decided to focus on other targets. However, United will face competition from the Bees for Eriksen’s signature.

Noel Whelan tips Red Devils to sign Frenkie de Jong for £58 million

Frenkie de Jong is likely to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Manchester United could secure the signature of Frenkie de Jong for £58 million.

The Dutch midfielder has been a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. The Red Devils have failed with an opening bid for De Jong but are expected to return with an improved offer soon.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that a move would suit all parties involved:

“You’d think they would want to do the deal. Let’s be honest, they need the money at that football club. Man United need midfielders. It is a triangle that would make sense. Barcelona will not want to let him go for less than he’s worth, though. He is still very young. He has his best football ahead of him,” said Whelan.

He added:

“They need to find a compromise. Man United need the player, and Barcelona need the money. £50 million is a healthy offer, but when you look at someone like De Jong, an international who can command the midfield area, he’s probably worth a lot more. I’m sure they will find a middle ground at some point. I think somewhere around £58 million.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far